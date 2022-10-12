East Haven honoured with Rowan from Queen’s platinum jubilee Tree of Trees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

East Haven honoured with Rowan from Queen’s platinum jubilee Tree of Trees

By Graham Brown
October 12 2022, 4.00pm
Wendy Murray of East Haven Together (left) and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers with the Rowan from the Tree of Trees sculpture. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson
Wendy Murray of East Haven Together (left) and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers with the Rowan from the Tree of Trees sculpture. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

The Angus village of East Haven has been gifted a living legacy reminder of the Queen’s historic reign.

As a child, the young Princess Elizabeth played on the beach there during visits to her grandmother’s home at Glamis Castle.

And on Wednesday morning the community planted a Rowan tree which was part of a spectacular sculpture created outside Buckingham Palace this summer.

Thomas Heatherwick’s Tree of Trees was part of Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

Tree of Trees sculpture
Thomas Heatherwick's Tree of Trees outside Buckingham Palace this summer. Image: Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

The sculpture towered 70 feet outside the London landmark.

It featured 350 small native trees which have been stored since then to be planted by communities around the country.

Queen’s Green Canopy

The project is an extension of the Queen’s Green Canopy which has seen more than a million trees planted.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers nominated East Haven to receive one of the trees from the sculpture.

“It was a beautiful piece of art and hard to imagine it was created by individual trees set in chrome pots embossed with the QGC cypher,” she said.

East Haven tree planting
Wendy Murray of East Haven Together (left) and Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers with guests at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

“East Haven has been at the forefront of environmental sustainability in Angus.

“Its vision to bring the community together for not only the benefit of the village but the wider community to enjoy is truly commendable.

“I am absolutely delighted to be able to present East Haven with this magnificent Rowan tree.

“I look forward to bringing my grandchildren here to see it flourish over the years and to tell them the history of our wonderful Queen’s reign.”

East Haven Queen's Rowan tree
The sculpture pot bearing the Queen's Green Canopy logo and cipher. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

Village pride

Locals braved autumn rain to see the tree planted in the community garden at the heart of the village near Carnoustie.

Wendy Murray, lead trustee of East Haven Together, said the village was honoured to be chosen to receive a tree.

“We’re immensely proud to now have this Rowan which was an important part of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

East Haven Rowan tree
Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers braves the rain to plant the platinum jubilee Rowan. Image: Gareth Jennings/DCThomson

“East Haven has a special connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II who was brought from Glamis to play on the beach here.

“It’s a special addition to the garden and we hope locals and visitors will enjoy seeing it grow.”

East Haven’s award-winning community gardens were created in 2014 following a visit to the village by BBC TV’s Beechgrove Garden.

 

Editor's Picks