East Haven honoured with Rowan from Queen’s platinum jubilee Tree of Trees

The Angus village of East Haven has been gifted a living legacy reminder of the Queen’s historic reign.

As a child, the young Princess Elizabeth played on the beach there during visits to her grandmother’s home at Glamis Castle.

And on Wednesday morning the community planted a Rowan tree which was part of a spectacular sculpture created outside Buckingham Palace this summer.

Thomas Heatherwick’s Tree of Trees was part of Her Majesty’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

The sculpture towered 70 feet outside the London landmark.

It featured 350 small native trees which have been stored since then to be planted by communities around the country.

Queen’s Green Canopy

The project is an extension of the Queen’s Green Canopy which has seen more than a million trees planted.

Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers nominated East Haven to receive one of the trees from the sculpture.

“It was a beautiful piece of art and hard to imagine it was created by individual trees set in chrome pots embossed with the QGC cypher,” she said.

“East Haven has been at the forefront of environmental sustainability in Angus.

“Its vision to bring the community together for not only the benefit of the village but the wider community to enjoy is truly commendable.

“I am absolutely delighted to be able to present East Haven with this magnificent Rowan tree.

“I look forward to bringing my grandchildren here to see it flourish over the years and to tell them the history of our wonderful Queen’s reign.”

Village pride

Locals braved autumn rain to see the tree planted in the community garden at the heart of the village near Carnoustie.

Wendy Murray, lead trustee of East Haven Together, said the village was honoured to be chosen to receive a tree.

“We’re immensely proud to now have this Rowan which was an important part of the platinum jubilee celebrations.

“East Haven has a special connection to the late Queen Elizabeth II who was brought from Glamis to play on the beach here.

“It’s a special addition to the garden and we hope locals and visitors will enjoy seeing it grow.”

East Haven’s award-winning community gardens were created in 2014 following a visit to the village by BBC TV’s Beechgrove Garden.