Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Footage of a lifeboat crew from Fife rescuing a stranded swimmer is to feature on a BBC TV show.

Some of the team from Kinghorn RNLI are appearing on Saving Lives at Sea on BBC2 on Thursday evening.

A section of the 10-part documentary includes the volunteer team rescuing a female swimmer at Seafield in Kirkcaldy last October.

The woman was being swept away from the beach and pulled into the sea after getting caught in a rip tide.

The lifeboat and two coastguard teams were called to find and rescue her.

She was pulled onto the lifeboat exhausted and hypothermic, taken to Kirkcaldy Harbour and into the care of paramedics.

Interview with rescued swimmer

Mel McGarva, crewmember at Kinghorn who will feature in the upcoming episode, said: “The callout came just after lunch to a swimmer in difficulty off Seafield.

“We were on the scene within five minutes of launching and were able to locate the casualty who was being swept away from the beach.

“After carefully navigating around rocks in the area, we got close enough to get the swimmer into the lifeboat.

“Our lifesaving work would not be possible without donations from the public and we are delighted to be able to share a frontline view of the rescues they support with their kind generosity.”

The show will also feature interviews with the crew and the rescued swimmer.

The station, on St James Place, was one of the busiest in Scotland last year.

One among thousands

The rescue was one of thousands conducted by RNLI crews in the UK and Ireland last year, with 12,903 people helped and 296 lives saved.

The popular show, now in its seventh series, features memorable rescues from lifeguard and lifeboat crews across the UK and Ireland.

It features footage captured on helmet cameras and lets viewers witness rescues through the eyes of the RNLI volunteers carrying them out.

The programme will be shown on BBC2 at 8pm and available afterwards on BBC iPlayer.