Carnoustie Links chips in with more than £40,000 of vital support for local groups

Almost 20 local organisations have received a boost from the latest round of Carnoustie Golf Links community benefit funding.
Links House hosted the latest handover of cheques in a scheme which has been running since 2015.
It has seen around £250,000 distributed locally by the links management committee since it was granted charitable status.
And the latest funding round of £42,767 continued to demonstrate the wide range of good causes the fund supports.
Community benefits committee convener David Cheape led the presentations.
Donations ranged from £350 up to £5,000.
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club got funds to help with the publication of a 150th anniversary book in 2023 for what is the world’s oldest ladies’ golf club.
East Haven Together received cash to help refurbish the community-run public toilets and install a disabled access ramp.
New instruments are on the list for Arbroath and Carnoustie Band which has enjoyed a resurgence after fears it might fold.
And the links fund benefit will be felt beyond the town.
Carnoustie Boys’ Brigade are to use their cheque as a contribution towards the refurbishment of the Scott Lodge outdoor centre in the Angus glens.
The recipients
The full list of groups supported in the latest round of funding is:
Friends of Carnoustie and District Heritage
Carnoustie Baptist Church Manna Project
1st Carnoustie Scout Group
Carnoustie Memories
Cycling Without Age
Kinloch Care Centre Comfort Fund
1st Carnoustie Boys Brigade and Girls Association
Carnoustie Explorer Unit
Carnoustie Theatre Club
CHSFR Rugby Club
Carnoustie and District Pipe Band
Carnoustie Bowling Club
Panmure Over 35s FC
Carnoustie Panmure FC
2nd Carnoustie Guides
East Haven Together
Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club
Arbroath and Carnoustie Band