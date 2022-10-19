Carnoustie Links chips in with more than £40,000 of vital support for local groups

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carnoustie Links chips in with more than £40,000 of vital support for local groups

By Graham Brown
October 19 2022, 5.55am
Recipients and officials at the Links House presentation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Recipients and officials at the Links House presentation. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Almost 20 local organisations have received a boost from the latest round of Carnoustie Golf Links community benefit funding.

Links House hosted the latest handover of cheques in a scheme which has been running since 2015.

It has seen around £250,000 distributed locally by the links management committee since it was granted charitable status.

And the latest funding round of £42,767 continued to demonstrate the wide range of good causes the fund supports.

Community benefits committee convener David Cheape led the presentations.

Donations ranged from £350 up to £5,000.

Carnoustie Links community benefits
The community benefits presentation was held in Links House. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club got funds to help with the publication of a 150th anniversary book in 2023 for what is the world’s oldest ladies’ golf club.

East Haven Together received cash to help refurbish the community-run public toilets and install a disabled access ramp.

New instruments are on the list for Arbroath and Carnoustie Band which has enjoyed a resurgence after fears it might fold.

And the links fund benefit will be felt beyond the town.

Carnoustie Boys’ Brigade are to use their cheque as a contribution towards the refurbishment of the Scott Lodge outdoor centre in the Angus glens.

The recipients

The full list of groups supported in the latest round of funding is:

Friends of Carnoustie and District Heritage

Carnoustie Baptist Church Manna Project

1st Carnoustie Scout Group

Carnoustie Memories

Cycling Without Age

Kinloch Care Centre Comfort Fund

1st Carnoustie Boys Brigade and Girls Association

Carnoustie Explorer Unit

Carnoustie Theatre Club

CHSFR Rugby Club

Carnoustie and District Pipe Band

Carnoustie Bowling Club

Panmure Over 35s FC

Carnoustie Panmure FC

2nd Carnoustie Guides

East Haven Together

Carnoustie Ladies Golf Club

Arbroath and Carnoustie Band

