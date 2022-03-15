Tears of joy as Arbroath brass band comes back from the brink to win prized place in British Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tears of joy as Arbroath brass band comes back from the brink to win prized place in British Championships

By Graham Brown
March 15 2022, 2.09pm Updated: March 15 2022, 3.19pm
Arbroath Instrumental Band has booked a berth in September's British Championships. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.
Arbroath Instrumental Band has booked a berth in September's British Championships. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Arbroath Instrumental Band will bid to be the best of British later this year after a remarkable reversal of fortune.

Just a few months’ ago, the 129-year-old band faced the unthinkable prospect of having to fold.

A lack of musicians and pandemic disruption forced one of the oldest musical organisations in Angus to the brink of collapse.

But a bugle call for new talent paid off.

And the band is now Cheltenham-bound in September after a runner-up spot in the weekend’s Scottish Championship qualified the talented players for the British finals.

Arbroath Instrumental band
Band members with the Scottish Championship runner-up trophy. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Rare achievement in band’s history

It’s a feat Arbroath has managed only a handful of times in the last half century.

Band president Ann Ness admitted the Perth success was an unexpected – and emotional – achievement.

Arbroath Instrumental Band
The band during its weekly rehearsal. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

Ann’s 50-year association with the band continues a family link forged by her late father, Vic Lewis.

“We put in an entry for the Scottish but we didn’t even think we would have a band to compete,” she said.

“But we got new players in after an appeal when we thought the band might have to fold.

Arbroath Instrumental Band
Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“And we were all set to play as a band for the first time in a couple of years at a Carnoustie concert before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

“So we decided we would still go to the Scottish. We had a look at the test piece and thought it was within our capabilities if we got enough players.”

‘We just didn’t want to finish last’

Ann added: “There were nine bands in our section.

“With everything that’s gone on, we were happy to just be there and play our best – and hopefully not come last.

“After we played I thought it had gone okay. But you never really know how you’ve done until the results are announced.

“The adjudicators said there were two bands which really stood out from everyone else.

Arbroath brass band
Band members in rehearsals. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“When we were announced in second place it was so emotional – to be honest I just started greetin’.

“It was so good for our musical director Audrey Bird in what was her first senior brass band competition.

“Knowing the position we had been in it was such a proud moment to go up for the trophy.”

The success catapults Arbroath up a division in the national sections.

And it gives the players a big fundraising challenge to line up against the finest players in the country at Cheltenham.

Fundraising challenge

“We reckon it will cost around £10,000 to make the trip,” said Ann.

“It’s a lot of money, but the band are all up for it.

“A lot of brass bands never get the chance to compete at the British Championships.

Arbroath Instrumental Band
Musical director Audrey Bird leads the musicians in practice. Pic: Steve Brown/DCT Media.

“Arbroath were there in 2017 and 2012, but prior to that it was the 1970s so it is a real honour to make it through.

“We’re hoping this might even encourage more players into the band and we’d love to hear from anyone interested in joining.”

The band meets on Monday evenings in Panbride Church Hall, Carnoustie and can be reached through its Facebook page, or by contacting Ann on 07903 682397.

