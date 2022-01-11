Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bugle call brings 129-year-old Arbroath Instrumental Band back from the brink

By Graham Brown
January 11 2022, 12.15pm Updated: January 11 2022, 1.19pm
Arbroath Instrumental Band has enjoyed a boost in numbers for 2022. Pic: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
A plea for new talent has paid off for Arbroath Instrumental Band.

And the 129-year-old organisation hopes it may even make a return to the competitive stage this spring.

The Arbroath Instrumental Band is one of the oldest surviving musical groups in Angus.

But a lack of numbers – especially young players – and the pandemic had thrown its future into doubt.

President Ann Ness made a plea for new members late last year.

She has a 50-year association with the band, following in the footsteps of her late father, Vic Lewis.

And in 2011 she was honoured with a lifetime medal by the Scottish Brass Band Association.

Arbroath Instrumental Band president Ann Ness. Pic: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

Ann said it would be heart-breaking if the band – formed in 1893 – had to fold.

So she was thrilled when there were enough players to perform in Arbroath during the festive period.

St Andrews University link

And a new tie-up with St Andrews University looks like securing the group’s future heading towards the milestone 130th anniversary.

Ann said: “It was great to be out and about playing in public for the first time since lockdown.

Arbroath supermarket shoppers were treated to brass band carols in the run up to Christmas.

And the band had been lined up to perform in the Carnoustie Musicale before the rise in the Omicron variant forced the popular event’s cancellation.

Ann said: “We were out in Arbroath playing Christmas carols with small groups of musicians.

“It was great to be out in public again for the first time since lockdown.”

Principal coronet Ann added: “We have also started six beginners.

“And we were contacted by St Andrews University who are also helping with some recruitment.”

A host of youngsters from the Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth areas have taken up brass through the St Andrews Music Participation (StAMP) programme.

It is a music education partnership between the university’s Laidlaw Music Centre, Fife Music Service, Fife Brass Bands and the Wallace Collection.

Ann added: “They have recruited 17 youngsters who will join us in May.

“And we are thinking of competing at the Scottish championship in March after all.”

“But we are still in need of players, particularly tuba and coronet.”

The band meets on Monday evenings for rehearsals in Carnoustie’s Panbride Church hall.

Anyone interested in joining should contact the group through its Facebook page or phone Ann on 07903 682397.

