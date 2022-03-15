Deliberate poisoning fears after three cats found dead in Glenrothes street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three cats have been found dead within 24 hours in the same Glenrothes street sparking fears they may have been deliberately poisoned.

The three felines, which lived just doors way from each other, died in Eden Crescent from suspected antifreeze poisoning after displaying symptoms on March 7.

Animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA have now launched an investigation into the deaths.

Antifreeze poisoning

The Scottish SPCA also say a fourth cat passed away in similar circumstances a month ago and another cat from the area is currently missing.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “This has been an incredibly distressing, sad time for all of the owners involved and our thoughts are with them.

“One of the cats affected, Salem, was just 11 months old.

“Another cat named Toodles was 10 and lived just a few doors away.

“Mini, who lived at another address, was two years old and tragically her owners lost one of their other cats in nearly identical circumstances just a month ago.”

Mr Gray said they own a third cat who is currently missing and fear it may have passed away under the same circumstances.

All three of the cats who died this month presented with the same symptoms of vomiting, loss of co-ordination and balance, he said.

Slow painful death

The inspector added: “Their vets have confirmed that the most likely cause is antifreeze poisoning.

“Ethylene glycol is highly poisonous to cats and causes a very slow, painful death.

“As all three cats lived in close proximity to each other, we are concerned that we’re potentially dealing with a deliberate act and we are urging the public to report anything suspicious.

“However, it could be that these cats are accessing a garage or area where antifreeze is not stored safely so we are appealing for local residents to please check anywhere that they think might be a risk.

“It is essential that everyone stores antifreeze out of reach of cats and other animals and checks routinely to make sure there are no leaks.

Public appeal

“There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence.

“We’d also ask local cat owners to be vigilant and to seek urgent veterinary treatment if their cat appears unwell.”

Those in Glenrothes are now being warned to remain vigilant and to report any further cases of suspected poisoning that may occur.

Anyone with any information regarding the incidents is urged to contact the Scottish SPCA on its confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.