Deliberate poisoning fears after three cats found dead in Glenrothes street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Fife

Deliberate poisoning fears after three cats found dead in Glenrothes street

By Neil Henderson
March 15 2022, 2.12pm Updated: March 15 2022, 6.31pm
The three cats were all found dead within 24 hours in the same street.
The three cats were all found dead within 24 hours in the same street.

Three cats have been found dead within 24 hours in the same Glenrothes street sparking fears they may have been deliberately poisoned.

The three felines, which lived just doors way from each other, died in Eden Crescent from suspected antifreeze poisoning after displaying symptoms on March 7.

Animal welfare charity the Scottish SPCA have now launched an investigation into the deaths.

Antifreeze poisoning

The Scottish SPCA also say a fourth cat passed away in similar circumstances a month ago and another cat from the area is currently missing.

Pet cat, Toodles, was one of those which sadly died.

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “This has been an incredibly distressing, sad time for all of the owners involved and our thoughts are with them.

“One of the cats affected, Salem, was just 11 months old.

“Another cat named Toodles was 10 and lived just a few doors away.

“Mini, who lived at another address, was two years old and tragically her owners lost one of their other cats in nearly identical circumstances just a month ago.”

Mr Gray said they own a third cat who is currently missing and fear it may have passed away under the same circumstances.

All three of the cats who died this month presented with the same symptoms of vomiting, loss of co-ordination and balance, he said.

Slow painful death

The inspector added: “Their vets have confirmed that the most likely cause is antifreeze poisoning.

Salem was another of the cats that was discovered poisoned.

“Ethylene glycol is highly poisonous to cats and causes a very slow, painful death.

“As all three cats lived in close proximity to each other, we are concerned that we’re potentially dealing with a deliberate act and we are urging the public to report anything suspicious.

“However, it could be that these cats are accessing a garage or area where antifreeze is not stored safely so we are appealing for local residents to please check anywhere that they think might be a risk.

“It is essential that everyone stores antifreeze out of reach of cats and other animals and checks routinely to make sure there are no leaks.

Public appeal

“There are strict guidelines for use and anyone who uses this substance to cause deliberate harm is committing an offence.

“We’d also ask local cat owners to be vigilant and to seek urgent veterinary treatment if their cat appears unwell.”

Those in Glenrothes are now being warned to remain vigilant and to report any further cases of suspected poisoning that may occur.

Anyone with any information regarding the incidents is urged to contact the Scottish SPCA on its confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]