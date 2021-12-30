Covid Scotland: Who is exempt from wearing a face mask and is proof needed?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Have you got your mask?

It’s a questions we ask ourselves and others frequently. Because face masks – like them or loathe them – are now part of everyday life due to Covid.

By law, you must wear a face covering in most indoor public spaces and you face a fine if you don’t.

But there are some exemptions and some people who don’t have to wear a mask.

Do you know what the rules are?

Where do I need to wear a mask?

For most of us this is now second nature – but did you know it’s still the law to wear a mask, unless you’re exempt, in places including:

shops

public transport, including bus stops

taxis and hire vehicles

bars, cafes, restaurants, nightclubs and takeaways

hair salons, beauty and nail parlours, tattoo studios and any other indoor close contact service settings

The list also includes: churches and other places of worship; crematoriums and funeral parlours; gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools and indoor fitness studios; community centres; hotels; driving lessons or tests (unless everyone in the vehicle is part of the same household).

It’s also law to wear a mask in libraries, museums and galleries. And indoor entertainment and leisure venues, such as cinemas, bingo halls and soft play.

Who is exempt?

There are some people who are exempt from wearing a mask.

You don’t have to wear a face covering if:

you’re under 12 years old.

wearing one makes you extremely anxious or distressed.

you’ve got a physical or mental illness or disability which means you can’t wear one.

What doesn’t count as a reason?

Although some of us don’t like having to wear one, you can’t claim exemption for any of the following reasons:

you don’t want to wear one.

you get mild discomfort when wearing one.

you have a health condition or disability which does not prevent you from wearing a face covering safely.

you are deaf and lip read.

they steam up your glasses.

But there are certain situations where you don’t need to wear a mask and can remove it temporarily.

These include:

sitting at a table in a restaurant, café or bar.

when you are eating or drinking.

when taking medication, such as an inhaler.

if you are communicating with someone who relies on lip reading and facial expressions to communicate.

How can I get proof I’m exempt?

Scottish government guidance states if you are exempt from wearing a face covering you don’t need to prove it.

Those who are exempt should not be:

forced to wear a face covering.

abused or treated in an unacceptable way.

denied access to places where face coverings are required.

If you cannot wear a face covering, you can get an exemption card.

This card is designed to support people who are exempt to feel more confident and safer in places where face coverings are required.

Disabilities or impairments aren’t always visible. So many people who are exempt choose to carry their card around using a lanyard, for example the Hidden Disabilities sunflower lanyard.

How do I get a card if I’m exempt?

To request an exemption card you can: