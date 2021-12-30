Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Covid Scotland: Who is exempt from wearing a face mask and is proof needed?

By Cara Forrester
December 30 2021, 1.00pm Updated: December 30 2021, 1.12pm
Who is exempt from wearing a mask?
Have you got your mask?

It’s a questions we ask ourselves and others frequently. Because face masks – like them or loathe them – are now part of everyday life due to Covid.

By law, you must wear a face covering in most indoor public spaces and you face a fine if you don’t.

But there are some exemptions and some people who don’t have to wear a mask.

Do you know what the rules are?

Where do I need to wear a mask?

For most of us this is now second nature – but did you know it’s still the law to wear a mask, unless you’re exempt, in places including:

  • shops
  • public transport, including bus stops
  • taxis and hire vehicles
  • bars, cafes, restaurants, nightclubs and takeaways
  • hair salons, beauty and nail parlours, tattoo studios and any other indoor close contact service settings
hair salons VAT
Wearing a face mask in the hairdressers is the law.

The list also includes: churches and other places of worship; crematoriums and funeral parlours; gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools and indoor fitness studios; community centres; hotels; driving lessons or tests (unless everyone in the vehicle is part of the same household).

It’s also law to wear a mask in libraries, museums and galleries. And indoor entertainment and leisure venues, such as cinemas, bingo halls and soft play.

Who is exempt?

There are some people who are exempt from wearing a mask.

You don’t have to wear a face covering if:

  • you’re under 12 years old.
  • wearing one makes you extremely anxious or distressed.
  • you’ve got a physical or mental illness or disability which means you can’t wear one.

    Who is exempt?

What doesn’t count as a reason?

Although some of us don’t like having to wear one, you can’t claim exemption for any of the following reasons:

  • you don’t want to wear one.
  • you get mild discomfort when wearing one.
  • you have a health condition or disability which does not prevent you from wearing a face covering safely.
  • you are deaf and lip read.
  • they steam up your glasses.

But there are certain situations where you don’t need to wear a mask and can remove it temporarily.

These include:

  • sitting at a table in a restaurant, café or bar.
  • when you are eating or drinking.
  • when taking medication, such as an inhaler.
  • if you are communicating with someone who relies on lip reading and facial expressions to communicate.
You can remove your mask when eating or drinking.

How can I get proof I’m exempt?

Scottish government guidance states if you are exempt from wearing a face covering you don’t need to prove it.

Those who are exempt should not be:

  • forced to wear a face covering.
  • abused or treated in an unacceptable way.
  • denied access to places where face coverings are required.

If you cannot wear a face covering, you can get an exemption card.

This card is designed to support people who are exempt to feel more confident and safer in places where face coverings are required.

Disabilities or impairments aren’t always visible. So many people who are exempt choose to carry their card around using a lanyard, for example the Hidden Disabilities sunflower lanyard.

How do I get a card if I’m exempt?

To request an exemption card you can:

