Face masks to remain in Scotland but all other rules to be lifted

Most remaining Covid rules will be lifted in Scotland from Monday, but face coverings will remain, Nicola Sturgeon has revealed.

The First Minister previously said the requirement to wear masks on public transport and in indoor public settings would be lifted, but backtracked on this during her coronavirus update on Tuesday.

Now she says masks in these places will be required for at least the next two weeks – with another review in April.

What has changed?

All other Covid-19 restrictions, including track and trace, will be scrapped by next week.

The requirement for businesses to take customers’ contact details ends on Monday and all travelling restrictions in Scotland will be lifted on Friday, in line with the rest of the UK.

Ms Sturgeon said keeping the requirement to wear a face covering is “prudent” due to rising case numbers in Scotland.

“I know this will be disappointing for businesses and service providers such as day care

services,” she added.

“However, ensuring continued widespread use of face coverings will provide some additional protection – particularly for the most vulnerable – at a time when the risk of

infection is very high, and it may help us get over this spike more quickly.

“We will review it again in two weeks – before Easter recess – and our expectation now

is that this regulation will convert to guidance in early April.”

Changes to testing

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed the following changes to testing, starting from April 18:

People without symptoms will no longer be advised to test twice weekly

Advice to test regularly will also end from April 18 for workplaces, early learning and childcare settings, mainstream and special schools, and universities and colleges. This does not include health and care settings.

From May 1, testing will be targeted “to support clinical care and protect higher risk settings”, as well as to manage outbreaks or new variants

Ms Sturgeon stressed that tests will remain free in all situations where testing has been advised.

Latest Covid stats

Over the last four days 38,770 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland.

Hospital admissions for those who had tested positive in the last 28 days have been increasing in recent weeks, with 1,996 patients on Monday compared to 911 the previous month.

The number of people in ICU with coronavirus in Scotland has also been increasing with 33 patients treated on Monday.

Twenty-five people died in Scotland on Monday within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.