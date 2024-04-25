Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to remain focused for title run-in

By Press Association
Pep Guardiola (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Pep Guardiola (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Liverpool’s surprise derby defeat to Everton served as a warning to his players ahead of a 4-0 thrashing of Brighton.

City moved a point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and leapfrogged Jurgen Klopp’s side into second spot thanks to Phil Foden’s double and goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez.

A thumping south-coast success came 24 hours after Liverpool lost further ground in the title race by suffering a 2-0 loss to their Merseyside rivals at Goodison Park on the back of a shock 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Guardiola, whose reigning champions have a game in hand over their two closest rivals, insists the Reds remain contenders and acknowledges City are also susceptible to slipping up during the run-in.

“I said to the players what happened to Liverpool can happen to us and can happen to Arsenal,” said the Spaniard.

“People didn’t expect them to lose against Crystal Palace and yesterday but it can happen to us – it’s football.

Kevin De Bruyne (left) celebrates the opening goal against Brighton
Kevin De Bruyne (left) celebrates the opening goal against Brighton (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“Everton is playing to avoid the relegation zone and we have a similar game at Nottingham Forest (on Sunday) and they play for their lives.

“Maybe because they were a real contender of ours for many years, my appreciation for Liverpool is higher than ever.

“Still it (the title) is there (for Liverpool) because I know the character of their team. They are going to fight until the end and we have to do it too.”

City eased their way into Thursday evening’s clash at the Amex Stadium before De Bruyne’s superb diving header and Foden’s quick-fire brace put them in complete control at the break.

Alvarez completed the rout as the visitors resumed their title defence with a statement of intent after scraping past Chelsea to reach the FA Cup final and crashing out of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City – Premier League – American Express Stadium
Phil Foden (centre) celebrates after doubling the lead (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Guardiola is chasing a fourth successive top-flight title – and sixth in seven seasons – but is unsure if the previous achievements will give his team the edge in the final weeks of the campaign.

“I would love to say yes but I don’t know,” he said.

“What we have done in the past doesn’t mean it’s going to happen in the future. To do it again, you have to make it happen. We know what we’re playing for.

“We know that if we don’t win or we draw, we will not have chance to fight until the end, so of course the pressure is there, otherwise we cannot perform that well.

“Five games left and on to the next.”

Brighton’s persistence in playing out from the back contributed to their own downfall on a difficult evening.

The Seagulls had reason to feel aggrieved about the award of the free-kick from which Foden claimed the visitors’ second, while referee Jarred Gillett later waved away a strong penalty appeal when Joao Pedro appeared to be bundled over by Josko Gvardiol.

Yet 11th-placed Albion could have few complaints about a one-sided result which further damages their floundering European push.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi refused to blame the officiating after his injury-hit side’s winless run stretched to five games.

Roberto De Zerbi bemoaned mistakes in the Brighton defence
Roberto De Zerbi bemoaned mistakes in the Brighton defence (PA)

“We played against one of the best teams in the world,” said the Italian.

“We tried to play without DNA, respecting our qualities. We conceded the first, the second, the third, the fourth all in a bad way, we made mistakes.

“I’m frustrated because we can’t compete against the big teams in this moment and we have to be honest.

“We didn’t lose for the referee’s responsibilities.”