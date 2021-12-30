Dundee GP practice threatens to call police on patient in Covid face mask row

An error occurred. Please try again.

Staff at a Dundee GP practice threatened to call police on a patient for refusing to wear a face mask – despite her claiming she is exempt under Covid-19 guidelines.

Anita Pajaczek says she was left “humiliated” after being pulled up by staff for not wearing a mask at Coldside Medical Practice on Strathmartine Road.

In a video seen by The Courier, Ms Pajaczek is approached by a staff member at the practice who says that if she does not wear a mask she will be asked to leave “immediately”.

The 33-year-old, who says she has clinical PTSD, explains that she is exempt from wearing one but is told that she will not be seeing any doctors if she does not mask up, and that police will be called if she refuses to leave.

Later, she is asked by another worker for details of the medical condition that makes her exempt, while sitting in a public waiting room.

According to Scottish Government guidelines, those who suffer with a mental illness, disability or anxiety are exempt from wearing a mask.

The government also says that those exempt should not be forced to wear one, “abused or treated in an unacceptable way” or “denied access to places where face coverings are required”.

The website on exemptions further highlights a wide range of reasons why someone might be exempt, including those with mental health conditions that cause them to “feel severely distressed or anxious” or “if wearing a face covering triggers acute symptoms of a mental health condition”.

Ms Pajaczek claims that while she did not have paperwork to prove her exemption, she showed surgery staff an image on her phone.

This was unfolding in front of a number of other people including another patient – I was humiliated

She told The Courier: “They were asking me why I was exempt and I explained that I suffered from clinical PTSD.

“This was unfolding in front of a number of people including another patient – I was humiliated.

“They said it was ‘their policy for the practice’ before adding that I could ‘wear a mask or leave’, or police would be called.

‘Not all disabilities are visible’

“There were further discussions in the practice and my voice did become raised.

“I asked them what law I was breaking for the police to be contacted, as I’d already explained why I was exempt.

“A doctor said that ‘I didn’t seem to be having any issues with breathing’ but I told them that not all disabilities are visible.”

When approached for comment, the practice said it would be “inappropriate” to comment publicly on confidential matters involving a patient.

A spokesman added: “You will also appreciate that we are in the midst of a gravely harmful global pandemic which requires healthcare (and other) settings such as Coldside Medical Practice to implement additional infection control measures to protect its workforce, patients and other visitors.

“Please note that any video or audio recordings allegedly made by a patient were done so without knowledge and/or consent by practice staff.

“The practice will be making no further comment regarding this matter.”

In the footage, Ms Pajaczek tells the staff member that he is being filmed, which he acknowledges as being “fine”.

In an update on its website dated December 21, Coldside Medical Practice stated that its policy is to “continue to ask non-exempt patients to wear a mask or face covering”.

It said that where a patient chooses not to mask up, staff will “explain the reason for its importance” – and if they continue to decline, “a clinician will determine whether a face-to-face appointment is necessary; or if an alternative method of consultation would be more appropriate and safe for all concerned”.

Surgery warns against ‘abusive behaviour’

It also stated that “clinicians are clearly intent on providing planned care to patients in all circumstances, whilst maintaining safe systems of work”, and it is “not in the interest of the clinician, practice or patient to withdraw care or treatment”.

in an update earlier in the month, the practice highlighted several recent examples of abusive behaviour towards staff which had “crossed the line” as staff work under “extremely challenging conditions due to Covid-19”.

It added: “For the avoidance of doubt, incidences of abusive behaviour will result in warnings and if such negative behaviour exists, ultimately removal from the practice’s patient list.”

Patient ‘offered appointment in car park’

Ms Pajaczek claims that after leaving the practice of her own accord, she was contacted by phone and offered an appointment in the car park.

She added: “Given the nature of my appointment I didn’t feel it would be appropriate for the appoint to be conducted in the car park.

“I had no issue with the staff at the surgery wearing a mask but I repeatedly explained why I couldn’t wear one.

“The course of action that was taken on the day was completely unacceptable.”

It is not the first time that the wearing of masks has proved controversial in local settings.

In January a woman was banned from an Asda store in Dundee over claims she was verbally abusive, when questioned over why her autistic son was not wearing one.

And in March a woman in Perth claimed a testing centre was discriminating against her son for not masking up.