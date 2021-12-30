Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee GP practice threatens to call police on patient in Covid face mask row

By James Simpson
December 30 2021, 1.00pm Updated: December 30 2021, 1.19pm
Post Thumbnail

Staff at a Dundee GP practice threatened to call police on a patient for refusing to wear a face mask – despite her claiming she is exempt under Covid-19 guidelines.

Anita Pajaczek says she was left “humiliated” after being pulled up by staff for not wearing a mask at Coldside Medical Practice on Strathmartine Road.

In a video seen by The Courier, Ms Pajaczek is approached by a staff member at the practice who says that if she does not wear a mask she will be asked to leave “immediately”.

The 33-year-old, who says she has clinical PTSD, explains that she is exempt from wearing one but is told that she will not be seeing any doctors if she does not mask up, and that police will be called if she refuses to leave.

Later, she is asked by another worker for details of the medical condition that makes her exempt, while sitting in a public waiting room.

The incident happened at Coldside Medical Practice.

According to Scottish Government guidelines, those who suffer with a mental illness, disability or anxiety are exempt from wearing a mask.

The government also says that those exempt should not be forced to wear one, “abused or treated in an unacceptable way” or “denied access to places where face coverings are required”.

The website on exemptions further highlights a wide range of reasons why someone might be exempt, including those with mental health conditions that cause them to “feel severely distressed or anxious” or “if wearing a face covering triggers acute symptoms of a mental health condition”.

Ms Pajaczek claims that while she did not have paperwork to prove her exemption, she showed surgery staff an image on her phone.

This was unfolding in front of a number of other people including another patient – I was humiliated

She told The Courier: “They were asking me why I was exempt and I explained that I suffered from clinical PTSD.

“This was unfolding in front of a number of people including another patient – I was humiliated.

“They said it was ‘their policy for the practice’ before adding that I could ‘wear a mask or leave’, or police would be called.

‘Not all disabilities are visible’

“There were further discussions in the practice and my voice did become raised.

“I asked them what law I was breaking for the police to be contacted, as I’d already explained why I was exempt.

“A doctor said that ‘I didn’t seem to be having any issues with breathing’ but I told them that not all disabilities are visible.”

When approached for comment, the practice said it would be “inappropriate” to comment publicly on confidential matters involving a patient.

A spokesman added: “You will also appreciate that we are in the midst of a gravely harmful global pandemic which requires healthcare (and other) settings such as Coldside Medical Practice to implement additional infection control measures to protect its workforce, patients and other visitors.

Face coverings have been used widely since the middle of last year.

“Please note that any video or audio recordings allegedly made by a patient were done so without knowledge and/or consent by practice staff.

“The practice will be making no further comment regarding this matter.”

In the footage, Ms Pajaczek tells the staff member that he is being filmed, which he acknowledges as being “fine”.

In an update on its website dated December 21, Coldside Medical Practice stated that its policy is to “continue to ask non-exempt patients to wear a mask or face covering”.

It said that where a patient chooses not to mask up, staff will “explain the reason for its importance” – and if they continue to decline, “a clinician will determine whether a face-to-face appointment is necessary; or if an alternative method of consultation would be more appropriate and safe for all concerned”.

Surgery warns against ‘abusive behaviour’

It also stated that “clinicians are clearly intent on providing planned care to patients in all circumstances, whilst maintaining safe systems of work”, and it is “not in the interest of the clinician, practice or patient to withdraw care or treatment”.

in an update earlier in the month, the practice highlighted several recent examples of abusive behaviour towards staff which had “crossed the line” as staff work under “extremely challenging conditions due to Covid-19”.

It added: “For the avoidance of doubt, incidences of abusive behaviour will result in warnings and if such negative behaviour exists, ultimately removal from the practice’s patient list.”

Patient ‘offered appointment in car park’

Ms Pajaczek claims that after leaving the practice of her own accord, she was contacted by phone and offered an appointment in the car park.

She added: “Given the nature of my appointment I didn’t feel it would be appropriate for the appoint to be conducted in the car park.

“I had no issue with the staff at the surgery wearing a mask but I repeatedly explained why I couldn’t wear one.

“The course of action that was taken on the day was completely unacceptable.”

Doctors’ surgeries are among the places people are being asked to mask up.

It is not the first time that the wearing of masks has proved controversial in local settings.

In January a woman was banned from an Asda store in Dundee over claims she was verbally abusive, when questioned over why her autistic son was not wearing one.

And in March a woman in Perth claimed a testing centre was discriminating against her son for not masking up.

Covid Scotland: Who is exempt from wearing a face mask and is proof needed?

