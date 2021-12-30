Arbroath set to announce loan signing of Jack Hamilton and Livingston forward could feature against Inverness

An error occurred. Please try again.

Striker Jack Hamilton is set to rejoin Arbroath in time for Sunday’s top of the table clash with Inverness.

Hamilton will join the Lichties for a second spell on loan from Livingston until the end of the season.

It’s understood final terms are being agreed by all parties with the deal is likely to be announced before Sunday.

The 21-year-old is set to be included in the match day squad and could even feature for Dick Campbell’s side against Caley.

Would just like to thank @ArbroathFC for the second half of the season! Also thanks to the staff, players and fans for making me feel welcome! Delighted that they’ve regained championship status for next season and all the best for the future👍⚽️ pic.twitter.com/P5yPY99H2J — Jack Hamilton (@Jackthamilton30) May 6, 2021

The loan deal comes as Joel Nouble heads back to the Lions in the New Year half-way through his loan spell.

Arbroath will still be able to utilise the Englishman’s services for the time being.

Livi boss David Martindale previously said another loan spell at Gayfield would do the young forward the world of good.

“He 100 per cent needs to go back out and play,” he said.

“With Joel coming back from Arbroath, that would be a move that makes sense. He’d be going to a top Championship club that he knows.”

Hamilton joined the Lichties in the January window last term and netted eight times in 14 appearances.

Other clubs, believed to have been Cove Rangers and Queen’s Park, were also interested taking Hamilton on loan but it was the Championship league leaders who look to have landed their man.