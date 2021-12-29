Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath chief admits club may need to reassess part-time status if Lichties win Premiership promotion

By Scott Lorimer
December 29 2021, 3.53pm Updated: December 29 2021, 4.05pm
Arbroath vice chairman Ewen West says his side would need to have discussions about their part-time status - should they win promotion to the Premiership.
Arbroath vice-chairman Ewen West has not ruled out the club going full-time, should they manage to secure promotion to the Premiership.

The Lichties sit top of the Championship at the halfway point in the season, taking on second spot Inverness on January 2.

Dick Campbell’s side have only lost two games all season, have the best goal difference and lead by three points – all while being the only part-time team in the league.

‘Consultation with Dick Campbell’

West says they may need to reassess that position, should the side continue to take the lead by storm and gain promotion to the top-flight – or even win the title.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland, he said: “If we were able to make that step up, we’d have to have a close look at our set-up, contracts and players.

“We’ve got a really good nucleus of a squad. Dick has just signed up seven players on extended contracts. We’ve already had two or three signed for another season.

“We would have to have a look at it all and see what we’d need to change and improve.

“We’d do that in consultation with Dick and Ian and his staff.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell instructs his players, alongside his assistant and brother Ian.
“It would be a great discussion to have but we’ve got our feet on the ground and we have to win the next game and move on from there.”

The club’s main target for the season was to cement their position in Scotland’s second tier and they have surpassed those expectations already.

Despite their lofty position at the halfway point, West is keeping his feet firmly on the ground and won’t get too carried away with talk of promotion.

“It would be a tremendous achievement, however, we’re only half way through the season,” he added.

“We’ve got 17 games to play and it’s a really tough league.

“Our focus is completely on the next game against Caley on Sunday and we’ll need to be at our best to win that.

“It would be great – but there is a lot of hard work to go yet.”

‘Good news story’

Regardless of Arbroath’s final position this season, the journey throughout the campaign has brought a sense of pride and happiness into the town when it was needed most.

The Arbroath players celebrate a goal in their recent 3-0 win over Dunfermline.
“People are going about with smiles on their faces,” West explained. “It’s a good news story.

“We’re in the midst of a pandemic and the news sometimes is not too great, so to have a good news story like this is fantastic.

“We’ve sold more season tickets than we’ve ever sold.

“Our community trust is thriving with over 700 kids, which is just over a year old.

“We can only look forward to more success in the coming weeks, hopefully.”

