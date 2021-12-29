Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 47, charged over Kirkcaldy Christmas Day ‘attempted murder’

By Matteo Bell and Neil Henderson
December 29 2021, 4.17pm Updated: December 29 2021, 4.22pm
A police car on Templehall Avenue
A police car on Templehall Avenue

A man has been charged with an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Day.

The 47-year-old is set to appear in court on Thursday after the alleged stabbing in the town’s Templehall area on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a property on Templehall Avenue just after 7pm.

A man, aged 39, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police searching drains in Templehall on Wednesday.

Officers have remained in the area since, and on Wednesday were seen searching drains on nearby streets.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 39-year-old man, who was found with a serious injury at a property on Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

“The victim was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

A police van in the area on Wednesday.

“The 47-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2049 of December 25.”

Much of the activity on Wednesday centred on Cairnwell Place, with the road shut for several hours.

Police at Cairnwell Place.

One resident said: “The road has been blocked off all morning with no vehicles allowed in or out.

“I saw officers searching gardens and bins and lifting grids.

“It relates to the alleged stabbing that’s said to have taken place in the flats close by.”

It is understood officers have also taken away CCTV footage from nearby houses as the investigation continues.

