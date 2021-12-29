Man, 47, charged over Kirkcaldy Christmas Day ‘attempted murder’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has been charged with an attempted murder in Kirkcaldy on Christmas Day.

The 47-year-old is set to appear in court on Thursday after the alleged stabbing in the town’s Templehall area on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to a property on Templehall Avenue just after 7pm.

A man, aged 39, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers have remained in the area since, and on Wednesday were seen searching drains on nearby streets.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder of a 39-year-old man, who was found with a serious injury at a property on Templehall Avenue in Kirkcaldy at around 7.10pm on Saturday.

“The victim was taken to the Victoria Hospital for treatment.

“The 47-year-old is due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Thursday.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and anyone with information can call 101, quoting incident 2049 of December 25.”

Much of the activity on Wednesday centred on Cairnwell Place, with the road shut for several hours.

One resident said: “The road has been blocked off all morning with no vehicles allowed in or out.

“I saw officers searching gardens and bins and lifting grids.

“It relates to the alleged stabbing that’s said to have taken place in the flats close by.”

It is understood officers have also taken away CCTV footage from nearby houses as the investigation continues.