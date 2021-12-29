Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Dunfermline trialist Aaron Taylor-Sinclair joins fierce rivals

By Alan Temple
December 29 2021, 4.19pm
Taylor-Sinclair celebrates a goal against Motherwell
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has joined Falkirk following a trial period with Dunfermline.

The former Motherwell left-back spent a fortnight training with the Pars and lined up in bounce games against Livingston and the Bairns.

East End Park boss John Hughes recently confirmed that he would make a decision on whether to offer Taylor-Sinclair a contract this week.

And with no deal forthcoming, the 30-year-old has linked up with Falkirk until the end of the season.

Taylor-Sinclair, who boasts more than 300 senior career appearances with the likes of Montrose, Partick Thistle, Doncaster and Plymouth, will go straight into Martin Rennie’s squad to face Alloa on Sunday.

He made his international debut for Antigua and Barbuda during the summer.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, remain keen to strengthen at full-back.

The Pars, who saw their Championship clash with Inverness postponed last night, have been credited with an interest in Rangers defender James Maxwell, who is currently on loan at Ayr United.

