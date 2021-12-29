Former Dunfermline trialist Aaron Taylor-Sinclair joins fierce rivals

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has joined Falkirk following a trial period with Dunfermline.

The former Motherwell left-back spent a fortnight training with the Pars and lined up in bounce games against Livingston and the Bairns.

East End Park boss John Hughes recently confirmed that he would make a decision on whether to offer Taylor-Sinclair a contract this week.

And with no deal forthcoming, the 30-year-old has linked up with Falkirk until the end of the season.

Taylor-Sinclair, who boasts more than 300 senior career appearances with the likes of Montrose, Partick Thistle, Doncaster and Plymouth, will go straight into Martin Rennie’s squad to face Alloa on Sunday.

He made his international debut for Antigua and Barbuda during the summer.

Dunfermline, meanwhile, remain keen to strengthen at full-back.

The Pars, who saw their Championship clash with Inverness postponed last night, have been credited with an interest in Rangers defender James Maxwell, who is currently on loan at Ayr United.