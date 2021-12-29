Dunfermline v Inverness Caley Thistle: Championship clash POSTPONED after East End Park pitch inspection

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dunfermline’s clash with Inverness has been postponed after a pitch inspection at East End Park.

Torrential downpours this morning lead to a pitch inspection at 2.45pm.

Officials deemed the surface unplayable and called the game off five hours before the kick off time with Inverness due to make the long trip down to Fife.

A new date for the clash will be announced in due course.

❌ Tonight's match has been postponed after failing a pitch inspection. pic.twitter.com/zl4p3Zn6fe — Dunfermline Athletic (@officialdafc) December 29, 2021

The call off means The Pars will end 2021 in the relegation play-off spot.

John Hughes’ side will go into the New Year looking for their first win since November 20.

Their next game will be the Fife derby with Raith Rovers at Starks Park on January 2.