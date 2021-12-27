Arbroath Christmas contract spree hailed as ‘tremendous’ as Ian Campbell insists Lichties success has been YEARS in the making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath Christmas contract spree hailed as ‘tremendous’ as Ian Campbell insists Lichties success has been YEARS in the making

By Alan Temple
December 27 2021, 5.30pm
Magnificent 7
Magnificent 7

Ian Campbell is adamant Arbroath’s success has been years in the making.

And the Lichties assistant manager reckons their festive contract spree will lay the foundations for many more seasons to come.

The Championship leaders secured the futures of seven key players on Christmas Day, most notably with talisman Michael McKenna signing on until the summer of 2024.

Scott Stewart, David Gold and Colin Hamilton also secured two-and-a-half year extensions.

Jason Thomson, Dylan Paterson and Luke Donnelly sealed deals until 2023.

Delighted: Ian Campbell

And Campbell believes that consistency in the dressing room is crucial to Arbroath’s success — and also aids new arrivals at Gayfield.

“Those contracts are tremendous news and a really important point to make about what we are doing,” said Arbroath’s No.2.

“I see it at other clubs — and it’s none of my business — when they come to the end of the season and are trying to sign up players.

“We’ve been building a club for years.

“Educating them and bringing them on, to let them go? That doesn’t work for us.

Nucleus

“It’s great that the chairman [Mike Caird], directors and Dick [Campbell] can sign up all those players and give us something to build on for the next two or three years.

“It also helps the new players coming in because there is a nucleus. We’ve got a good idea what we are doing here and we want to bring the club on.”

Arbroath, who boast a three-point advantage at the summit of the Championship, take on Hamilton on Wednesday evening as they seek to extend their remarkable 11-game unbeaten run.

