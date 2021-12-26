‘The dugout was quiet’ but Arbroath are making a big noise in Scottish football

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ian Campbell revealed the Arbroath dugout was an uncharacteristically quiet place to be at East End Park.

However, another Lichties’ statement of intent was delivered loud and clear.

No.2 Campbell, the twin brother of Gayfield gaffer Dick, was at the helm against Dunfermline as his sibling continues to isolate.

The inimitable Rab Douglas and fitness guru Kevin Milne were notable by their absence in Fife. Several experienced senior players were also not in the match-day squad.

Nevertheless, Arbroath belied their recent Covid travails to hammer Dunfermline 3-0 and move three points clear at the summit of the Championship.

“The dugout was quiet today,” smiled Campbell.

“We had Dick, Rab and Kevin all missing. We had a couple of players out too, so we’ve not had our problems to seek. But we’ve got on with it.

“But there’s a togetherness at our club from top to bottom, that’s one of the strengths we have.

“Dick will be back in midweek [against Hamilton]. Rab and Kevin won’t be.

“Player wise, we’ll have a couple more available for selection — but it’ll be tough to change that team.”

Raging!

Asked whether Dick would have watched the match on Pars TV at home, Ian added: “I think so, although he was raging the last time I spoke to him because he’s not been able to get anyone round to sort the streaming for him!”

Allied with their lofty position in the standings, Arbroath are now 11 games unbeaten and have won all three matches against Dunfermline this term with an aggregate score of 10-2.

But don’t mention a title charge.

Campbell added: “That’s something Dick and I will never say anything about!

“But we’re challenging guys and we’ve got a good team.

“So, it’s a case of bring on the next game, and we’ll take it from there. Anyone who takes points off us are going to have to work hard.”