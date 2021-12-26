Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The dugout was quiet’ but Arbroath are making a big noise in Scottish football

By Alan Temple
December 26 2021, 6.33pm
Delighted: Ian Campbell
Ian Campbell revealed the Arbroath dugout was an uncharacteristically quiet place to be at East End Park.

However, another Lichties’ statement of intent was delivered loud and clear.

No.2 Campbell, the twin brother of Gayfield gaffer Dick, was at the helm against Dunfermline as his sibling continues to isolate.

The inimitable Rab Douglas and fitness guru Kevin Milne were notable by their absence in Fife. Several experienced senior players were also not in the match-day squad.

Nevertheless, Arbroath belied their recent Covid travails to hammer Dunfermline 3-0 and move three points clear at the summit of the Championship.

“The dugout was quiet today,” smiled Campbell.

“We had Dick, Rab and Kevin all missing. We had a couple of players out too, so we’ve not had our problems to seek. But we’ve got on with it.

Anton Dowds celebrates after striking to make it 3-0

“But there’s a togetherness at our club from top to bottom, that’s one of the strengths we have.

Dick will be back in midweek [against Hamilton]. Rab and Kevin won’t be.

“Player wise, we’ll have a couple more available for selection — but it’ll be tough to change that team.”

Raging!

Asked whether Dick would have watched the match on Pars TV at home, Ian added: “I think so, although he was raging the last time I spoke to him because he’s not been able to get anyone round to sort the streaming for him!”

Allied with their lofty position in the standings, Arbroath are now 11 games unbeaten and have won all three matches against Dunfermline this term with an aggregate score of 10-2.

But don’t mention a title charge.

Campbell added: “That’s something Dick and I will never say anything about!

“But we’re challenging guys and we’ve got a good team.

“So, it’s a case of bring on the next game, and we’ll take it from there. Anyone who takes points off us are going to have to work hard.”

