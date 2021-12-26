Dunfermline 0-3 Arbroath: Rampant Lichties hammer Pars to go ELEVEN unbeaten and three points clear at the top of the Championship

An error occurred. Please try again.

Astonishing Arbroath moved three points clear at the summit of the Championship with a comprehensive 3-0 win over dire Dunfermline.

The Lichties took full advantage of Inverness’ Covid-related postponement to extend their advantage over the Caley Jags, with Rhys Breen’s own goal and strikes from Michael McKenna and Anton Dowds sealing a statement triumph.

It was Arbroath’s fifth victory in their last six outings, while their overall unbeaten run stands at 11.

With Raith Rovers also losing at Ayr United, this Boxing Day could barely have gone better for the Gayfield outfit.

This Angus fairytale continues unabated.

The Pars, meanwhile, remain in a relegation playoff place and are without a victory in four fixtures, losing three of them.

The opportunity to regroup and rebuild afforded by January cannot come swiftly enough.

McKenna magic

Dunfermline, seeking to end a tumultuous 2021 on a high, fielded the same side which started their aborted outing against Kilmarnock which fell foul of the fog with the score tantalisingly balanced at 1-1.

Arbroath welcomed back Michael McKenna, Thomas O’Brien, David Gold, Luke Donnelly and Calum Antell back into their match-day squad following the Covid outbreak which preceded their last win against Morton.

However, manager Dick Campbell was once again absent, with twin brother Ian manning the fort.

Arbroath fans received SEVEN Christmas Day gifts in the form of McKenna, Scott Stewart, David Gold, Colin Hamilton, Jason Thomson, Dylan Paterson and Donnelly all penning new contracts.

The future of this high-flying side is secure.

And the present is pretty rosy, too — underlined when the visitors broke the deadlock, albeit in rather farcical fashion.

Dowds scampered down the left flank and whipped in a relatively harmless delivery, only for Breen to lash the ball into his own net from eight yards.

While Joel Nouble was in the general vicinity seeking to pressure the Pars defender, the error was an inexplicable moment of panic.

If the opener was fortunate, the Lichties’ second was fabulous.

Dowds, superb throughout, held up possession superbly before teeing up McKenna, whose 25-yard thunderbolt fizzed past the helpless Owain fon Williams; his 12th goal of an incredible campaign.

Three points clear

Aaron Comrie saw a goal-bound drive blocked by Liam Henderson as Dunfermline sought to halve arrears after the break. Lewis McCann’s follow-up was deflected over the bar.

However, the Lichties were not content to merely shut up shop. A McKenna free-kick from a prohibitive angle forced a fine low save from Fon Williams.

And the visitors made the game safe with 81 minutes on the clock.

Nouble shrugged off Breen on the right wing before scampering forward and teeing up Dowds perfectly for a tap-in.

No more than the on-loan Falkirk ace, or Arbroath, deserved.