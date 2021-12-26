Arbroath ace Jason Thomson shares fans’ frustration over lockout but says ‘safety is a priority’ as he prepares to face former boss John Hughes at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arbroath ace Jason Thomson shares fans’ frustration over lockout but says ‘safety is a priority’ as he prepares to face former boss John Hughes at Dunfermline

By Scott Lorimer
December 26 2021, 8.00am
Arbroath ace Jason Thomson is preparing to face his former boss John Hughes on Boxing Day.
Jason Thomson admits Arbroath’s Boxing Day trip to Dunfermline will be a strange one with no supporters in the stands.

The Lichties will play their first game under new Covid restrictions at East End Park, following an announcement from the First Minister on Tuesday.

While Premiership clubs have voted to postpone their season for three weeks, the lower leagues decided to play on with reduced crowds.

The Pars, however, have chosen to play home fixtures over the three-week period behind closed doors, as they they believe it would not be logistically or financially possible to host only 500 supporters.

‘Difficult’ situation

While Thomson is as frustrated as any football supporter by the shutout, he admits players just need to get on with it.

“It’s a difficult one as a player,” he explained.

Only a maximum of 500 fans will see the game at East End Park.

“In an ideal world you’d want to have the fans there, everyone’s the same.

“I think the fans certainly appreciate what we’ve been doing and we certainly appreciate the part they’ve been playing.

“But we’re not living in an ideal world at the moment.

“Safety is a priority for everyone. So, the government and governing bodies will make decisions on that, whether we agree with them or not.

“We’re paid to go and play, if that’s what we need to do, we’ll certainly go and do it but it’s not ideal.”

Pars fired up

Regardless of the number of fans in the stands, there is still a game of football to be won, with Arbroath aiming to keep their spot at the top of the table.

The sides have met twice already this season, with the Lichties winning 3-0 and 4-2.

“Yogi (John Hughes) has come in and he’ll have his team fired up, there to win the game,” Thomson said.

Dunfermline boss John Hughes.
“He came in when Dunfermline were going through at a difficult period. There results have been up and down.

“We’re planning and hoping to win, our performances over the last while have been great, but it’s a tough place to go to.

“We had a great performance there at the start of the season, but we’ll definitely be facing a different team to the side we did that day.”

Yogi and Dick similar

Thomson, who spent six years at Raith Rovers, will come up against former gaffer Hughes on Sunday.

His bold personality is well-known throughout Scottish football and Thomson sees similar characteristics in the Dunfermline boss to his current gaffer Dick Campbell.

Dick Campbell
“I had Yogi at Raith and things didn’t quite go to plan there but that’s well in the past, he’s moved on.

“He’s definitely a character, similar to the gaffer I have at the moment in some ways. He’s got his own philosophy on football and how he wants to do that.

“I know we’re sitting top and have that part-time name attached to us, any team at home will be expecting to pick up the three points against Arbroath, it’s up to us to nullify that.”

