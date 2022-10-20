LYNNE HOGGAN: Pumpkin picking is the perfect day out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Pumpkin picking is the perfect day out

By Lynne Hoggan
October 20 2022, 4.48pm
Photo shows the writer Lynne Hoggan and her two boys in the middle of a pumpkin patch.
It takes more than a bit of rain to put Lynne and the boys off their pumpkin picking.

If you’d told me 10 years ago that we’d be picking pumpkins in 2022, I would have thought ‘surely this won’t be a thing’.

Not when they’re available to buy in supermarkets everywhere.

But here we are in 2022, going out in all weathers, with family or friends, doing just that

If you’ve never done it before, its fairly self-explanatory.

You go out and pick pumpkins.

They’re growing all across Scotland, in any size shape and colour you wish.

There’s a pumpkin out there for everyone.

image shows the writer Lynne Hoggan and a quote: "It felt good to be getting out and breathing some good Scottish fresh air into the lungs."

And sure, you can pick them up when you’re doing the weekly shop.

But there’s something more exciting about going out to a pumpkin patch somewhere and finding the perfect one for you.

Specially if you’re taking photos of the experience for all your pals to see on social media.

Local pumpkin pickers are spoiled for choice

There are plenty of pumpkin patches to choose from.

And in Tayside and Fife, we are really lucky that we have so many great wee places to choose from.

Photo shows Lynne Hoggan's two sons giving the thumbs up next to a wheelbarrow with a pumpkin patch behind them.
Raring to go – Lynne’s boys prepare for pumpkin picking.

Not only can you pick your pumpkins, you can enjoy stalls from local businesses and some food offerings too.

For starters, there’s Cononsyth farm by Arbroath. You can book your car online and this is redeemable towards your pumpkin purchase on the day.

Another one you’ve maybe heard of is Broadslap fruit farm, near Dunning.

There’s a cafe on site for a refreshment after all that hard work. And they have a carving competition on at the moment. So if you pick a Broadslap pumpkin and carve it, tag them in your social media posts and you’ll be entered into a draw to win a voucher for their cafe, playbarn or shop.

I popped along to South Ardbennie farm, which is just by Madderty.

Photo shows Lynne Hoggan with her sons, both eating ice cream, and mother-in-law inside a barn.
And gran came too. Lynne and boys with their grandmother Sandra Miller.

It wasn’t the best weather but at this time of year in Scotland we have to accept it’s going to be a welly day out.

Fresh white trainers are definitely not the thing to wear when turning up to pick pumpkins.

Pancakes with your pumpkins?

Equipped with a wheelbarrow we went on the hunt for the perfect pumpkins for carving when we got back home.

My eldest son Noel likes to take his time while making these ‘big’ decisions, but I think he’s happy with his choice.

Photo shows a food trailer with a sign for The Clog and Pancake catering company.
All this and pancakes too. Food for hungry pumpkin pickers at South Ardbennie farm, Madderty.

We toasted marshmallows by the fire pit, ate pizza from @mangiamofood and the kids had some Nutella pancakes from the Clog and Pancake, followed by ice cream. Because in Scotland, ice cream can be eaten even on the wettest day.

It felt good to be getting out and breathing some good Scottish fresh air into the lungs – just the thing to lift the spirits as the days get shorter.

So embrace the rain, dig out the wellies and waterproofs and go find your ‘perfect’ pumpkin this Halloween.

