LYNNE HOGGAN: Pumpkin picking is the perfect day out

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If you’d told me 10 years ago that we’d be picking pumpkins in 2022, I would have thought ‘surely this won’t be a thing’.

Not when they’re available to buy in supermarkets everywhere.

But here we are in 2022, going out in all weathers, with family or friends, doing just that

If you’ve never done it before, its fairly self-explanatory.

You go out and pick pumpkins.

They’re growing all across Scotland, in any size shape and colour you wish.

There’s a pumpkin out there for everyone.

And sure, you can pick them up when you’re doing the weekly shop.

But there’s something more exciting about going out to a pumpkin patch somewhere and finding the perfect one for you.

Specially if you’re taking photos of the experience for all your pals to see on social media.

Local pumpkin pickers are spoiled for choice

There are plenty of pumpkin patches to choose from.

And in Tayside and Fife, we are really lucky that we have so many great wee places to choose from.

Not only can you pick your pumpkins, you can enjoy stalls from local businesses and some food offerings too.

For starters, there’s Cononsyth farm by Arbroath. You can book your car online and this is redeemable towards your pumpkin purchase on the day.

Another one you’ve maybe heard of is Broadslap fruit farm, near Dunning.

There’s a cafe on site for a refreshment after all that hard work. And they have a carving competition on at the moment. So if you pick a Broadslap pumpkin and carve it, tag them in your social media posts and you’ll be entered into a draw to win a voucher for their cafe, playbarn or shop.

I popped along to South Ardbennie farm, which is just by Madderty.

It wasn’t the best weather but at this time of year in Scotland we have to accept it’s going to be a welly day out.

Fresh white trainers are definitely not the thing to wear when turning up to pick pumpkins.

Pancakes with your pumpkins?

Equipped with a wheelbarrow we went on the hunt for the perfect pumpkins for carving when we got back home.

My eldest son Noel likes to take his time while making these ‘big’ decisions, but I think he’s happy with his choice.

We toasted marshmallows by the fire pit, ate pizza from @mangiamofood and the kids had some Nutella pancakes from the Clog and Pancake, followed by ice cream. Because in Scotland, ice cream can be eaten even on the wettest day.

It felt good to be getting out and breathing some good Scottish fresh air into the lungs – just the thing to lift the spirits as the days get shorter.

So embrace the rain, dig out the wellies and waterproofs and go find your ‘perfect’ pumpkin this Halloween.