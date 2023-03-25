Primary pupils form litter-picking army for Great Angus Beach Clean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Primary pupils form litter-picking army for Great Angus Beach Clean

Ladyloan Primary School pupils led the launch of this year's clean-up by taking to the shoreline near Arbroath harbour.

By Graham Brown
Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments with Ladyloan pupils on the beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments with Ladyloan pupils on the beach. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Great Angus Beach Clean has begun – with shocking evidence of the lack of respect for the area’s beautiful coastline.

Primary One pupils from Ladyloan School were the eager taskforce for the launch of the week-long initiative in Arbroath.

But within minutes of starting their quest at Inchcape Park on Friday they found the rusted wreck of an old wheelchair.

And worse was to come with the discovery of a complete chemical toilet from a camper or caravan – still with its disgusting contents inside.

Sadly, nothing surprises the organisers of the annual event any more.

Great Angus Beach Clean 2023
Ladyloan pupils Aoe and Ema with an early find in the clean-up Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Tonnes of rubbish already collected

Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments is once again spearheading the local effort.

And she says what will be collected during the campaign is the tip of the iceberg.

“The event has been planned to coincide with the Scottish Spring Clean and we have extended the dates this year so it runs over two weekends,” said Wendy.

“There are a number of formal events organised, but we encourage people to take their ‘four from the shore’ any time they are out and about.

Working together to make the beach a better place. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“But we have volunteers doing their bit all year round.

“So far since December 1 last year more than two tonnes of waste has been removed from the beach between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

“We expect the Great Angus Beach Clean will turn up the usual huge amounts of plastics, tins, food packaging and old fishing gear,” said Wendy.

“But to find a full chemical toilet is pretty disappointing.

Great Angus Beach Clean 2023 at Arbroath.
The Ladyloan youngsters ready for action at Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“They’ve obviously used it in their van, had nowhere to empty it and decided just to dump it.

“It just strengthens the need for chemical waste disposal units along the coast for the people who are stopping there and not on sites.

“It’s just not acceptable,” said Wendy.

Initiative expanding

“From September, the event will become known as the Great East Coast Beach Clean,” she said.

“The litter problem across Scotland is getting worse and not better.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful have declared a national litter emergency and coastal communities north and south of Angus want to get involved to see if we can make a more significant impact by extending the effort along the whole east coast.

“This is welcomed and we look forward to working collaboratively with other communities to protect and conserve the marine environment.”

Can I bag it? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Where can you help with the Great Angus Beach Clean?

Saturday March 25

10am. East Haven beach lean and MCS survey (East Haven Together)

10am. Ferryden (Marine Life Angus)

8am – 4pm. Friockheim Park all-day clean-up event (James Anderson)

Sunday March 26

10am. Arbroath beach clean-up at Victoria Park

Saturday April 1

8am – 5pm. Arbroath West Links. Community clean-up, litter share station near the paddling pool

10am. Monifieth beach and Buddon point (Monifieth Eco Force)

Sunday April 2

10am. Carnoustie clean-up, meet at seafront car park (Carnoustie Community Council)

More pictures of the Great Angus Beach Clean at Arbroath.

Teamwork on the tide line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
In the bag it goes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Litter lookout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Young men on a mission. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
No shortage of rubbish – sadly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Environmental campaigner James Anderson from Friockheim joined the effort. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Litter gets everywhere. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More for the litter mountain. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Concentrating on the coastline Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

 

 

