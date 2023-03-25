Primary pupils form litter-picking army for Great Angus Beach Clean

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Great Angus Beach Clean has begun – with shocking evidence of the lack of respect for the area’s beautiful coastline.

Primary One pupils from Ladyloan School were the eager taskforce for the launch of the week-long initiative in Arbroath.

But within minutes of starting their quest at Inchcape Park on Friday they found the rusted wreck of an old wheelchair.

And worse was to come with the discovery of a complete chemical toilet from a camper or caravan – still with its disgusting contents inside.

Sadly, nothing surprises the organisers of the annual event any more.

Tonnes of rubbish already collected

Wendy Murray of Angus Clean Environments is once again spearheading the local effort.

And she says what will be collected during the campaign is the tip of the iceberg.

“The event has been planned to coincide with the Scottish Spring Clean and we have extended the dates this year so it runs over two weekends,” said Wendy.

“There are a number of formal events organised, but we encourage people to take their ‘four from the shore’ any time they are out and about.

“But we have volunteers doing their bit all year round.

“So far since December 1 last year more than two tonnes of waste has been removed from the beach between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

“We expect the Great Angus Beach Clean will turn up the usual huge amounts of plastics, tins, food packaging and old fishing gear,” said Wendy.

“But to find a full chemical toilet is pretty disappointing.

“They’ve obviously used it in their van, had nowhere to empty it and decided just to dump it.

“It just strengthens the need for chemical waste disposal units along the coast for the people who are stopping there and not on sites.

“It’s just not acceptable,” said Wendy.

Initiative expanding

“From September, the event will become known as the Great East Coast Beach Clean,” she said.

“The litter problem across Scotland is getting worse and not better.

“Keep Scotland Beautiful have declared a national litter emergency and coastal communities north and south of Angus want to get involved to see if we can make a more significant impact by extending the effort along the whole east coast.

“This is welcomed and we look forward to working collaboratively with other communities to protect and conserve the marine environment.”

Where can you help with the Great Angus Beach Clean?

Saturday March 25

10am. East Haven beach lean and MCS survey (East Haven Together)

10am. Ferryden (Marine Life Angus)

8am – 4pm. Friockheim Park all-day clean-up event (James Anderson)

Sunday March 26

10am. Arbroath beach clean-up at Victoria Park

Saturday April 1

8am – 5pm. Arbroath West Links. Community clean-up, litter share station near the paddling pool

10am. Monifieth beach and Buddon point (Monifieth Eco Force)

Sunday April 2

10am. Carnoustie clean-up, meet at seafront car park (Carnoustie Community Council)

More pictures of the Great Angus Beach Clean at Arbroath.