Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years

The long-standing owners of an Angus pub that is up for sale insist it will be “business as usual” until a buyer is found.

Scott and Amanda McNeill have run the Bridgend Bar & Lounge in Brechin for more than two decades.

But they have decided the time is right to sell up and let someone else take over.

Scott said: “We have the Park Bar as well – though we had that rented out for a long while. Since the tenant left, we’ve run the two alongside me doing a full-time job.”

Thousands invested, but time is right to sell

The couple spent thousands of pounds – Scott estimates between £70,000 and £90,000 – on renovating the Bridgend Bar & Lounge during Covid.

Scott, a former greenkeeper who also works for a grass machinery company Hendersons, said the decision to put the pub on the market is one the couple has mulled over for a while.

He said: “We’re so busy that it is a lot of work. We’ve always said we might look to retire about 50 and we’re not far off that now.

“We’re not expecting to sell up soon. This whole process might take a year or two, and we’re not in a hurry to sell.

“We’ve worked hard in the industry for more than 20 years so we just feel this is the time to hand the baton to someone else and let us chill out.”

Customers’ surprise at sale announcement

Scott said the announcement on the pub’s Facebook page earlier this month caught many by surprise.

Some customers were contacting him worried about future bookings potentially falling through.

However, Scott insisted all bookings will be honoured.

He added: “We’ll still be here in the meantime driving things forward. You can’t afford to stand still.

“We’ll only sell when we find someone to take over and grow what we have achieved.”

‘Ideal opportunity’ for new owners

The for sale Angus pub is being listed by Bruce & Co and is described as a “superb bar and grill restaurant/function room opportunity.

Its listing states it would be an “ideal opportunity” for an experienced operator.

It is set to record turnover of £350,000 this year. The pub makes between £7,000 and £8,000 each week “with genuine potential to increase”.

Scott said it will be difficult when the time comes to hand over the keys.

“We’re getting a lot more people coming from further afield and for functions, that is always a great boost.

“We’ll miss so much about it, from the day-to-day hustle and bustle to the feeling of achievement.”