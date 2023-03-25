Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus pub for sale as owners to step back after more than 20 years

Owner Scott McNeill says: "We’ll miss so much about it."

By Gavin Harper
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.
Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.

The long-standing owners of an Angus pub that is up for sale insist it will be “business as usual” until a buyer is found.

Scott and Amanda McNeill have run the Bridgend Bar & Lounge in Brechin for more than two decades.

But they have decided the time is right to sell up and let someone else take over.

Scott said: “We have the Park Bar as well – though we had that rented out for a long while. Since the tenant left, we’ve run the two alongside me doing a full-time job.”

Thousands invested, but time is right to sell

The couple spent thousands of pounds – Scott estimates between £70,000 and £90,000 – on renovating the Bridgend Bar & Lounge during Covid.

Scott, a former greenkeeper who also works for a grass machinery company Hendersons, said the decision to put the pub on the market is one the couple has mulled over for a while.

Inside the Bridgend Bar & Lounge in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid.

He said: “We’re so busy that it is a lot of work. We’ve always said we might look to retire about 50 and we’re not far off that now.

“We’re not expecting to sell up soon. This whole process might take a year or two, and we’re not in a hurry to sell.

“We’ve worked hard in the industry for more than 20 years so we just feel this is the time to hand the baton to someone else and let us chill out.”

Customers’ surprise at sale announcement

Scott said the announcement on the pub’s Facebook page earlier this month caught many by surprise.

Some customers were contacting him worried about future bookings potentially falling through.

However, Scott insisted all bookings will be honoured.

Scott and Amanda plan to step back after more than 20 years, and have put the pub up for sale. Image: Paul Reid.

He added: “We’ll still be here in the meantime driving things forward. You can’t afford to stand still.

“We’ll only sell when we find someone to take over and grow what we have achieved.”

‘Ideal opportunity’ for new owners

The for sale Angus pub is being listed by Bruce & Co and is described as a “superb bar and grill restaurant/function room opportunity.

Its listing states it would be an “ideal opportunity” for an experienced operator.

It is set to record turnover of £350,000 this year. The pub makes between £7,000 and £8,000 each week “with genuine potential to increase”.

Outside the Bridgend Bar & Lounge. Image: Paul Reid.

Scott said it will be difficult when the time comes to hand over the keys.

“We’re getting a lot more people coming from further afield and for functions, that is always a great boost.

“We’ll miss so much about it, from the day-to-day hustle and bustle to the feeling of achievement.”

