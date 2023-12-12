VIDEO: Time lapse of challenging ten-day operation to repair 30 metres of Angus sewer destroyed by stormy seas

Time-lapse video has revealed the testing ten-day operation to repair 30 metres of main sewer smashed by stormy seas at Carnoustie golf links.

Footage illustrating the challenge which faced engineers beside the Buddon course has been released by Scottish Water.

Widespread damage caused by stormy seas during high tides at the end of October presented a sting in the tail of Storm Babet.

Spring tides broke through coastal defences near the Buddon’s 18th hole.

They washed away a 30-metre section of a strategic sewer pipeline and the surrounding land.

The affected area continued to be battered by the sea as repair efforts began.

Storm debris was washed 200 metres back up the broken 1.2 metre diameter pipe.

Angus civil engineering contractor Geddes moved in on the site as soon as possible.

The Scottish Water video shows their work to reinforce the rock armour around the area.

That allowed a specialist team from Morrison Construction to begin the repair of the pipeline itself.

A 40-metre section of sheet piles was built around the area.

The pipe carries sewage to the major waste water treatment works at Hatton, between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

Scottish Water said the biological treatment process there was placed on an unplanned ‘crash diet’.

Waste water was screened before being discharged into the Tay from outfalls designed and licensed to operate in emergencies.

Challenging conditions

Scottish Water PFI performance manager Craig Carr said: “Given the scale of the damage wrought by the forces of nature, it is a huge credit to the whole team on site that flows could be restored via the pipeline within 10 days of the damage occurring.

“The footage does not really do justice to the very difficult conditions on site in the first few days, when high tides and waves continued to batter the area.

“However, it shows the pace of the combined efforts once the protection of rock armour had been largely restored.

“As we adapt to the wide-ranging impacts of climate change on our infrastructure, we know we will face more challenges like this.

“We aim to improve our ability to anticipate and prevent damage where we reasonably can

“But our ability to respond quickly when required will always be a key element of our resilience.

“The first-class support from our supply chain and from other key partners, which was strongly in evidence at Carnoustie, stands us in good stead.”