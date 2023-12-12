VIDEO: Time lapse of challenging ten-day operation to repair 30 metres of Angus sewer destroyed by stormy seas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

VIDEO: Time lapse of challenging ten-day operation to repair 30 metres of Angus sewer destroyed by stormy seas

Spring tides in the wake of Storm Babet washed away the section of main sewer beside Carnoustie golf links and left engineering teams with a major repair task.

By Graham Brown
Working ongoing during the Carnoustie pipe repair. Image: Scottish Water
Working ongoing during the Carnoustie pipe repair. Image: Scottish Water

Time-lapse video has revealed the testing ten-day operation to repair 30 metres of main sewer smashed by stormy seas at Carnoustie golf links.

Footage illustrating the challenge which faced engineers beside the Buddon course has been released by Scottish Water.

Widespread damage caused by stormy seas during high tides at the end of October presented a sting in the tail of Storm Babet.

Carnoustie sewer pipe repair.
Night work during the Carnoustie repair operation. Image: Scottish Water

Spring tides broke through coastal defences near the Buddon’s 18th hole.

They washed away a 30-metre section of a strategic sewer pipeline and the surrounding land.

The affected area continued to be battered by the sea as repair efforts began.

Storm debris was washed 200 metres back up the broken 1.2 metre diameter pipe.

Angus civil engineering contractor Geddes moved in on the site as soon as possible.

The Scottish Water video shows their work to reinforce the rock armour around the area.

That allowed a specialist team from Morrison Construction to begin the repair of the pipeline itself.

A 40-metre section of sheet piles was built around the area.

The scale of the damage to the sewer pipe near Carnoustie. Image: John Glenday

The pipe carries sewage to the major waste water treatment works at Hatton, between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

Scottish Water said the biological treatment process there was placed on an unplanned ‘crash diet’.

Waste water was screened before being discharged into the Tay from outfalls designed and licensed to operate in emergencies.

Challenging conditions

Scottish Water PFI performance manager Craig Carr said: “Given the scale of the damage wrought by the forces of nature, it is a huge credit to the whole team on site that flows could be restored via the pipeline within 10 days of the damage occurring.

“The footage does not really do justice to the very difficult conditions on site in the first few days, when high tides and waves continued to batter the area.

Carnoustie sewer repair video
A break in challenging conditions during the sewer pipe repair operation. Image: Scottish Water

“However, it shows the pace of the combined efforts once the protection of rock armour had been largely restored.

“As we adapt to the wide-ranging impacts of climate change on our infrastructure, we know we will face more challenges like this.

Carnoustie sewer main repair
Engineering teams worked double shifts to repair the broken main. Image: Scottish Water

“We aim to improve our ability to anticipate and prevent damage where we reasonably can

“But our ability to respond quickly when required will always be a key element of our resilience.

“The first-class support from our supply chain and from other key partners, which was strongly in evidence at Carnoustie, stands us in good stead.”

Conversation