Storm destroys 30 METRES of main sewer beside Buddon course on Carnoustie golf links

A 30-metre section of sewer main has been destroyed by weekend storms on the coast near Carnoustie.

It left waste water bound for a nearby treatment works pouring into the sea near the Buddon course on the world-famous golf links.

Scottish Water said the damage happened to a 1200mm rising main sewer located above the beach and just south of the Barry Burn.

A weekend spring tide contributed to the break on a badly eroded section of coast near the Angus town.

It sits in a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Pipe ‘completely gone’

Local John Glenday was walking in the area early on Monday when he spotted the large break in the pipe.

“There’s been a lot of erosion in the area around the 18th on the Buddon course.

“You can see where it has taken the rock armour away and eroded into the course.

“The section of pipe has completely gone.”

Scottish Water immediately sent an engineering team to the site.

The main is operated on Scottish Water’s behalf by Veolia.

It carries waste water to Hatton treatment works, between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “A team is currently on site to make the area safe and assess the work needed to complete a complex repair.

“We are working closely with Veolia and their contractor, both to make the immediate area safe and identify the best option to complete a repair safely in challenging conditions.

“Our aim is to return the sewer network to normal operation as quickly as possible, while ensuring impact on the environment is minimised.”

Scottish Water and Veolia said they are working closely with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

The sewer break is part of a weekend of damage on the Angus coast.

In Montrose, part of the seafront promenade at Traill Drive collapsed “like a pack of cards” under the stormy weather and high spring tide.