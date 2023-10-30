Storm destroys 30 METRES of main sewer beside Buddon course on Carnoustie golf links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm destroys 30 METRES of main sewer beside Buddon course on Carnoustie golf links

Engineers are battling to fix the damaged section near the Buddon course which carries waste water to a nearby treatment works.

By Graham Brown
The scale of the damage to the sewer pipe near Carnoustie. Image: John Glenday
The scale of the damage to the sewer pipe near Carnoustie. Image: John Glenday

A 30-metre section of sewer main has been destroyed by weekend storms on the coast near Carnoustie.

It left waste water bound for a nearby treatment works pouring into the sea near the Buddon course on the world-famous golf links.

Scottish Water said the damage happened to a 1200mm rising main sewer located above the beach and just south of the Barry Burn.

A weekend spring tide contributed to the break on a badly eroded section of coast near the Angus town.

It sits in a Site of Special Scientific Interest.

Pipe ‘completely gone’

Local John Glenday was walking in the area early on Monday when he spotted the large break in the pipe.

“There’s been a lot of erosion in the area around the 18th on the Buddon course.

“You can see where it has taken the rock armour away and eroded into the course.

“The section of pipe has completely gone.”

Breoken swere pipe at Barry links
The stark image shows the scale of the damage to the sewer main. Image: John Glenday

Scottish Water immediately sent an engineering team to the site.

The main is operated on Scottish Water’s behalf by Veolia.

It carries waste water to Hatton treatment works, between Carnoustie and Arbroath.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “A team is currently on site to make the area safe and assess the work needed to complete a complex repair.

“We are working closely with Veolia and their contractor, both to make the immediate area safe and identify the best option to complete a repair safely in challenging conditions.

“Our aim is to return the sewer network to normal operation as quickly as possible, while ensuring impact on the environment is minimised.”

Scottish Water and Veolia said they are working closely with the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA).

The sewer break is part of a weekend of damage on the Angus coast.

In Montrose, part of the seafront promenade at Traill Drive collapsed “like a pack of cards” under the stormy weather and high spring tide.

