Boss of Carnoustie Golf Links ‘proud’ after winning top Courier Business Award

The chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links said a double triumph on Saturday has "spurred on" the staff.

By Gavin Harper
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.
Michael Wells, chief executive of Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Carnoustie Golf Links.

The boss of Carnoustie Golf Links has credited staff for their work after it was named business of the year at the Courier Business Awards.

It claimed our top prize at the black-tie awards evening on Saturday, after earlier winning the leisure, tourism and hospitality category.

Operating three golf courses, including the world-famous Championship course, it is an organisation that has excelled over the past 12 months.

Carnoustie Golf Links pride at Courier Business Awards win

Chief executive Michael Wells said winning Business of the Year at the black-tie event was down to the dedication of the staff.

He said: “We’re over the moon.

“There has been a lot of dedication and hard work from the whole team.

“All the staff were delighted. It brought them together in a way we don’t get to do that often. Everyone was incredibly proud of the team effort.

“It has spurred us on and we were back in the office on Monday morning raring to go again.”

Ross Crosbie leads the Carnoustie Golf Links team to the stage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
The team celebrating their business of the year win. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Carnoustie Golf Links was badly affected during the Covid-19 pandemic but has recovered strongly, with revenues now north of £10 million a year.

Mr Wells added: “We were hit hard during the pandemic, and we’re still seeing the effects of that in some ways.

“We worked incredibly hard and battened down the hatches to get through. This award is nice to celebrate their (staff members’) efforts.

“Golf is such an important industry for tourism in Scotland, but it’s one we’ve really had to work hard at.

“It’s nice to look forward to the end of this season, which has been one of our most successful to date.

“We’re starting to reflect on 2023 as a really significant year for Carnoustie and, hopefully, many more ahead.”

Ambition to take Carnoustie Golf Links ‘to the next level’

Not satisfied with all that has been achieved so far, Mr Wells outlined some big plans for Carnoustie.

These include securing the return of The Open Championship.

He added: “We’re still incredibly ambitious and we’re working closely with Angus Council, The R&A and our investment team to take Carnoustie to the next level.

Business of the Year Award winners, Carnoustie Golf Links. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“We want to make it a truly world-leading destination.

The golf courses speak for themselves, they are world class, but we want to make sure we’ve got the facilities around it to match the golf courses.

Venues for The Open have been confirmed until 2026, but Mr Wells said securing its return to Angus was a priority. It was last played at Carnoustie in 2018.

Carnoustie’s Championship golf course. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The Open is our window to the world,” he said.

“It gives us otherwise unaffordable marketing opportunities right across the globe.

“It is fundamental that Carnoustie remains as an Open venue.

“We’re really pleased to be hosting the Senior Open next year. That will, hopefully, be a springboard to The Open later this decade.”

