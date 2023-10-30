Monday court round-up — Sheep worrying and off-shore stress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Sheep worrying and off-shore stress

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A Dundee woman whose dog attacked livestock on Fife farmland has been fined £400.

Michelle Petrie, 37, admitted being the owner of a bull terrier named Rogue which worried livestock – namely a ewe carrying unborn lambs – by attacking while at large on agricultural land at West Lomond Hill, Falkland on May 3 this year.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard a shepherd had seen Petrie with her dog running around and noticed she was very upset because she could not get the dog to come back.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Williams said the shepherd went looking for the dog, which returned with blood on its mouth.

The fiscal said one ewe was injured.

Petrie, of Haddington Gardens, submitted her guilty plea in absence through a defence lawyer.

At the time Alex Nelson, who farms the area, pled for dog owners to act responsibly after a spate of attacks on sheep.

Massage therapist sexual assault

A Fife massage therapist has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female client by touching her breast with his mouth. Mark Robertson, 32, was giving a massage to a woman in her 20s at his home.

Mark Robertson
Mark Robertson was found guilty.

Off-shore stress

An oil and gas worker told a court he took a horse tranquilliser before driving to alleviate the stress of the “off-shore lifestyle”.

Gas tester Nairn MacDonald, 20, was caught by police driving “erratically” on the A92 at 1.40am in February this year, hours after taking ketamine.

Defence solicitor Mark Robbins, in mitigation for the accused, told the Dundee Sheriff Court MacDonald had been finding the off-shore lifestyle difficult.

“He admits it was a foolish decision to take drugs earlier that day at a friend’s house.

“He then endeavoured to go and pick up his brother in Dundee later that night.

“He is ashamed of his decision.”

MacDonald, of Arbirlot Road, Arbroath, admitted driving while unfit through drink or drugs on February 17 2023.

He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 12 months.

Hotelier jailed

Shamed hotel boss Douglas Piggot has been jailed for is part in his son’s drug-dealing operation. Piggott, given community service ten days ago for hoarding fake designer gear at his Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie, had argued his crime was one of omission by not telling the authorities about his son’s dealing.

Douglas Piggot.

Triple rapist re-sentenced

A triple rapist from Comrie, Perthshire, has had his sentence increased.

The Crown appealed Ruaraidh McCartney’s eight-year prison term as being “unduly lenient”.

The Appeal Court has increased his overall sentence from eight to 13 years.

Ruaraidh McCartney
Ruaraidh McCartney. Image: Police Scotland.

In August McCartney, 30, was sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of a number of serious sexual offences between 2011 and 2021.

The judge, Lord Alan Summers, was adjudged by the appeal court to have erred in placing so much emphasis on McCartney’s young age when he committed the first crime.

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain argued this should not have been a sentencing consideration because he was aged “between 25 and 27” at the time of other offences.

Bain also argued Lord Summers failed to properly consider the risk McCartney posed, and that the attacker had shown no remorse.

The original sentence was quashed and judges imposed an extended sentence of 13 years, consisting of a custodial period of 10 years and an extension period of three years.

Caught after clubbing

A clubber who drove home after two nights partying in Perth has been banned from the road. Holly Kemley, 20, was nearly four times the drink-drive limit when she was pulled over by police on Dunkeld Road in the early hours of Sunday October 1.

Holly Kemley.
Holly Kemley. Image: Facebook.

Nasty neighbour rant

A Kinross-shire man filmed ranting at his neighbours has been ordered to stay out of trouble.

Quentin Julien used homophobic and sexist slurs in a “tirade of abuse” directed at the couple living next door.

Perth Sheriff Court heard that there was a history of bad blood between the households.

Julien, 49, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, outside his home in St Serf’s Road, Crook of Devon, on August 2.

Fiscal depute Sam Craib said Julien was approached by engineers working nearby, who asked him to move a trailer from outside his house.

“This resulted in him calling out the residents in the next house.

“They looked out of their window and were met by a tirade of abuse.”

The fiscal depute said the woman began videoing the rant on her mobile, while her husband called police.

Solicitor Billy Somerville, defending, said: “The complainers were not blameless here.

“They were not as polite as they could have been but he is the one who is in court and he accepts that he said those things.”

The court heard that Julien had since moved across the street in an effort to get away from the couple.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC deference sentence until April next year, to give Julien the chance to prove he can stay out of trouble.

Spy-cam pervert

A convicted sex offender has been caught using a spy cam to take intimate photos. Covertly snapped images were found by police on Perth paedophile Brian Cocker’s mobile phone during a routine home visit.

Brian Cocker
Brian Cocker at a previous hearing in Perth Sheriff Court in 2014.

Pole assault

Simon Duncan, 42, has been jailed for 20 months at Dunfermline Sheriff Court for striking a woman with a metal pole and compressing her neck.

He pled guilty to the assault to severe injury of his then-partner, Elizabeth at an address in Fordell Road, Glenrothes, on March 7 this year.

The court heard the victim told her GP she thought she would be killed as Duncan assaulted and tried to strangle her.

When police visited the property in the early hours of the next morning, they found Duncan within and saw a white metal pole in the hallway with blood on it.

Defence lawyer Melissa Virtue said both Duncan and the woman had been drinking vodka together for most of the day and argued when he told her to leave his home.

Ms Virtue said at one point the woman did leave but came back and argued again and the assault took place in the course of him trying to remove her from the property.

The court heard that the relationship is now over.

Sheriff Charles Lugton jailed Duncan for 20 months, backdated to March 9 when he was first remanded on the matter.

A non-harassment order was also imposed for two years.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, Bracken Piggot and the Dalhousie Hotel. Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 30/10/2023
Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for role in son's £20k drugs operation
Michael Saint.
Jail for Fife child molester who groped girl and asked 12-year-old to wear bikini 
Brian Cocker at a previous hearing in Perth Sheriff Court in 2014.
Perth paedophile used spy cam to take intimate photos of woman
Mark Robertson was found guilty.
Fife massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting female client
The terrifying crime was described in Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee family's terror as masked knifeman raids home in drug debt mistake
Holly Kemley. Image: Facebook.
Clubber caught drink-driving after two nights partying in Perth
Perth Sheriff Court..... *****NO BYELINE PLEASE***** John Phillips is led from court.multiple driving bans/dangerous driving see story by Gordon Currie Picture by Graeme Hart. Copyright Perthshire Picture Agency Tel: 01738 623350 Mobile: 07990 594431
FIFTH lifetime driving ban for drunken Perthshire joyrider who used van 'like a weapon'
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Hurling crockery at 'Spoons and abuse at Celtic Park
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Vengeful husband torched BMW in Fife street over affair