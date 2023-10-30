Fife massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting female client

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife massage therapist found guilty of sexually assaulting female client

Mark Robertson claimed the illegal contact with the woman was accidental but a sheriff disagreed.

By Jamie McKenzie
Mark Robertson was found guilty.
Mark Robertson was found guilty.

A Fife massage therapist has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a female client by touching her breast with his mouth.

Mark Robertson was giving a massage to a woman in her 20s at his home on February 9 this year.

A trial at Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard she was lying on her back when 32-year-old Robertson’s technique caused her to arch her back in discomfort.

The woman, whose eyes were covered with a pillow, described feeling a wet mouth on her breast.

Prosecutor Catherine Stevenson told the court: “She stated that during this time the accused started breathing heavily and pulling her into him and then touched her breast with his mouth, without her consent.

“She immediately reacted and asked the accused what he was doing, which emphasised this was contact which was not consensual.”

Ms Stevenson said Robertson immediately apologised and the woman only accepted this because she was in his house.

Afterwards, she phoned a friend in a state of panic and distress and then spoke to her mother.

The fiscal depute said the woman gave evidence Robertson’s actions were intentional.

Conflicting evidence

Robertson, of Seafire Place, Dalgety Bay, had denied the sexual assault allegation and claimed contact was accidental with the “side of his face” and not his mouth.

Under questioning from Ms Stevenson, he said his positioning was a “slight lean” but he maintained distance from the woman and the reason contact happened was because she arched her back.

He said he was only massaging parts of her back that were available to him.

He said he was “as careful as he could be” during the massage, adhered to training, checked on her comfort throughout and there was “no way” he could have anticipated the woman arching her back the way she did.

Mark Robertson.
Mark Robertson will be sentenced next month.

He said he was facing towards the wall, in line with training, and could not have anticipated a covering towel slipping to expose her breast.

He said he realised the slip had happened when she said “excuse me” and looked embarrassed, then he apologised and asked if she wanted the treatment to continue.

Robertson, who the court heard had only massaged between five and ten people prior to the incident, also sent the woman an apology message afterwards for providing an unsatisfactory service.

Guilty

In her closing submission, defence lawyer Heather Morrison said unexpected contact in this case would be upsetting and embarrassing and suggested it would be easy for the woman to “jump to conclusions in the moment”.

The solicitor said the woman’s eyes were also covered at the time and she was unable to see Robertson when the contact took place.

Ms Morrison argued the physical contact was accidental and said there is “significant room for doubt” as to any criminal intent.

Sheriff Francis Gill said he found the woman’s evidence was given in a straightforward manner and both credible and reliable.

He said he did not find Robertson’s explanation plausible and found him guilty of the sexual assault.

Sentencing on first offender Robertson was adjourned until November 29 to obtain background reports and his bail was continued.

The sheriff placed Robertson on the Sex Offenders Register meantime.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

