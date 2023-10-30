A92 in north-east Fife reopens after being flooded again

The A92 in north-east Fife has reopened after another closure due to flooding.

The stretch between the Melville Lodges Roundabout and Parbroath Junction was closed in both directions at 12.56am on Monday.

Motorists were advised to use the local diversion route.

The road reopened at around 2.45pm on Monday, with temporary traffic lights in place.

During the closure a diversion was in place from the Melville Lodges roundabout to Cupar on the A91 then onto the A913.

Drivers could then rejoin the A92 at Parbroath Crossroads.

The closure came just two days after the busy stretch of road was reopened following severe flooding on Friday.