A92 reopens in north-east Fife after two-day closure due to flooding

A busy stretch of the A92 in north-east Fife, which was closed on Friday due to severe flooding, has reopened.

The A92 between Kilmany and Melville Lodges close to Forgan roundabout was reopened to all traffics at 5pm on Saturday.

Extensive flooding had forced closure pf the A92 early on Friday after heavy overnight rain.

Motorist has been warned to avoid the area with a redirection to an alternative route set up.

However, Traffic Scotland has now confirmed that the stretch has reopened.

The road only reopened on Monday with temporary traffic lights in place after a four-day closure due to the storm.

Yellow weather warnings for rain until Monday night have been extended into parts of the kingdom.