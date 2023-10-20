Bid to overturn ‘unduly lenient’ Perthshire triple rapist’s sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to overturn ‘unduly lenient’ Perthshire triple rapist’s sentence

The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC told the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh a judge Lord Summers should have given a longer sentence to Ruaraidh McCartney.

By James Mulholland
The Crown has appealed the sentence of rapist Ruaraidh McCartney. Image: Police Scotland.
Scotland’s most senior law officer has urged appeal judges to overturn an “unduly lenient” eight-year prison sentence given to a man jailed for raping three women.

The 30-year-old farm worker was given an eight-year sentence following proceedings at the High Court in Lanark earlier this year.

McCartney – who is currently serving his time at HMP Low Moss in Bishopbriggs – subjected three females to a series of sickening sexual assaults in Stirling, Perthshire and Clackmannanshire.

Ruaraidh McCartney
Triple rapist Ruaraidh McCartney.

Farm worker McCartney, originally of Comrie, Perthshire, raped his victims after they had withdrawn their consent for sex.

For raping the first woman, Lord Summers imposed a jail term of one year.

He imposed a two-year term for attacks on the second woman and five years for the assaults on the third woman.

Lord Summers ordered the sentences should run consecutively.

Judge’s failure claim

On Friday, Ms Bain told appeal judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Matthews and Lord Boyd their colleague had failed to properly consider the risk McCartney posed to women and victims.

The evidence of the risk emerged during interviews with court-appointed social workers.

He showed no remorse, stating his victims had “conspired” against him to get compensation.

Ms Bain told the appeal judges Lord Summers should have imposed a period of post-release supervision to help manage the level of risk he posed to the public.

The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC has argued the sentence was unduly lenient.

She said: “He has failed to explore with any degree of seriousness the question of the risk posed by the respondent.

“He has stated it was a malicious prosecution on the part of the complainers.

“The court should impose a significant cumulo sentence in order to protect women and the public.”

Young offender sentencing guidelines

During the trial, the court heard how McCartney targeted his first victim at locations in Perthshire between December 2011 and September 2016 and repeatedly raped her.

His attacks on the second woman took place in 2019 at a location in Stirling.

The judge rejected a bid to impose non-harassment orders on McCartney, telling him he will be in prison for a “substantial” period of time and not be in “a position to harass anyone” while behind bars.

Legal papers lodged with the appeal court on behalf of the Crown state Lord Summers failed to identify “applicable aggravations” to McCartney’s offending nor “indicate the weight to which he attached to them.”

The papers also state “too much weight” was attached to McCartney’s age.

The Crown claim this should not have happened as he was “aged 25 to 27” during some of the offences, although was 18 at the time he preyed on his first victim.

Judges in Scotland have to consider sentencing guidelines for people aged under 25 – imposing lesser sentences as their brains have not fully matured and they have a greater chance of rehabilitation.

Defence

Defence advocate Tony Graham KC told the court he believed Lord Summers had imposed the correct length of sentence on his client.

He said he believed the judge had, however, made mistakes in how he had justified imposing the term.

The appeal court judges told the lawyers they want time to consider their decision in their case and will make a judgement in writing later.

