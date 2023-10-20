Fife homes left without power as River Eden bursts its banks during Storm Babet

Storm Babet has left homes without power and vehicles stranded in floodwater after the River Eden burst its banks at Dura Den in north Fife.

Residents say the river flooded nearby roads and fields on Thursday evening.

Dura Den, near Cupar, is a much-visited Fife beauty spot, popular with walkers.

Kemback resident Jackie McDill told The Courier she had anxiously been watching the river level rise all afternoon.

‘I’m worried’

She said: “We were watching the Eden rise throughout the day and it breached on Thursday evening.

“It’s left us without power throughout the night and having to relay on a back up generator.

“The water is now at the second step to our house but hasn’t breached our home just yet.

“However, if we get much more rain I’m worried our home is going to be flooded.”

The road between Kemback and Dura Den has been made impassable due to flooding, with at least one vehicle stranded.

One eyewitness said the area had been hammered by torrential rain all of Thursday and throughout the night.

They added: “The road up to Kemback from Dura Den is flooded in several parts.

“A van that was trying to deliver to the hospital got stranded and had to be abandoned.

“It’s now submerged in several feet of floodwater.”

Falling power lines

Elsewhere, the Fife Coastal Path has been closed due to falling power lines.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust have warned the public not to access the path between Dysart and East Wemyss.

It said: “Cables, possibly electricity, are down on the section between Dysart and West Wemyss.

“Please avoid the Fife Coastal Path and be aware that it may be some time before checks can be made to the path by relevant authorities.”