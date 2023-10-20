Fife homes left without power as River Eden bursts its banks during Storm Babet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife homes left without power as River Eden bursts its banks during Storm Babet

Vehicles are stranded in floodwater on road between Kemback and Dura Den.

By Neil Henderson
Flooding at Dura Den after River Eden burst its banks.
Flooding at Dura Den after River Eden burst its banks. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson

Storm Babet has left homes without power and vehicles stranded in floodwater after the River Eden burst its banks at Dura Den in north Fife.

Residents say the river flooded nearby roads and fields on Thursday evening.

Dura Den, near Cupar, is a much-visited Fife beauty spot, popular with walkers.

Kemback resident Jackie McDill told The Courier she had anxiously been watching the river level rise all afternoon.

‘I’m worried’

Jackie McDill, assesses the flooding.
Jackie McDill, assesses the flooding. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Several homes left without power due to flooding from the River Eden at Dura Den in Fife.
Several homes left without power due to flooding from the River Eden at Dura Den in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson
Van stranded in floodwater at Kemback.
Van stranded in floodwater at Kemback. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

She said: “We were watching the Eden rise throughout the day and it breached on Thursday evening.

“It’s left us without power throughout the night and having to relay on a back up generator.

“The water is now at the second step to our house but hasn’t breached our home just yet.

“However, if we get much more rain I’m worried our home is going to be flooded.”

The road between Kemback and Dura Den has been made impassable due to flooding, with at least one vehicle stranded.

Flood water pours over the rocks at Dura Den.
Water pours over the rocks at Dura Den. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flood water has closed the road between Dura Den and Kemback.
The road between Dura Den and Kemback has been closed Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flood water cascading onto the road at Dura Den in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson.

One eyewitness said the area had been hammered by torrential rain all of Thursday and throughout the night.

They added: “The road up to Kemback from Dura Den is flooded in several parts.

“A van that was trying to deliver to the hospital got stranded and had to be abandoned.

“It’s now submerged in several feet of floodwater.”

Falling power lines

Elsewhere, the Fife Coastal Path has been closed due to falling power lines.

Fife Coast and Countryside Trust have warned the public not to access the path between Dysart and East Wemyss.

It said: “Cables, possibly electricity, are down on the section between Dysart and West Wemyss.

“Please avoid the Fife Coastal Path and be aware that it may be some time before checks can be made to the path by relevant authorities.”

