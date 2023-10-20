Storm Babet: ‘We’re not out of the woods yet’ warns Angus resilience chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Babet: ‘We’re not out of the woods yet’ warns Angus resilience chief

The number of Angus homes affected by Storm Babet now runs into several hundred.

By By Graham Brown and Ben MacDonald
The rescue operation in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
The rescue operation in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid

Angus residents have been told the area is “not out of the woods” from Storm Babet.

And Angus Council risk and resilience chief Jacqui Semple revealed some Brechin residents are still being rescued from their flood-hit homes.

In an update on the Storm Babet situation at lunchtime on Friday she confirmed 60 households were taken to safety after the River South Esk in Brechin burst its banks overnight.

It came after the red weather warning for the area was extended to Saturday.

The military could still be involved in the Angus Storm Babet response if it is felt appropriate.

There are more than 70 people in rest centres in Brechin, Montrose and Forfar.

Many had refused to leave their homes despite repeated warnings.

Coastguard in River Street Brechin.
Coastguard entering a block in Brechin. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“Many yesterday were advised to evacuate and despite a second sweep and additional phone calls many chose to stay in their own homes,” said Mrs Semple.

There are 335 houses in the Brechin flood plan, all of which have been affected by the South Esk bursting its banks.

But she could not give the full number of properties hit across the wider Angus area.

Some affected Brechin households had taken refuge in upstairs rooms and are now being rescued by emergency teams.

Monifieth evacuation

She said the area was “very much in uncharted territory.”

“We are certainly not out of the woods yet,” added the council official.

“It is not an improving picture as yet, unfortunately.”

Brechin is the worst hit area, but Edzell remains cut off.

She described the circumstances there as a “really challenging situation”.

An evacuation is also underway in Monifieth where the Dighty Burn overtopped.

Those affected will be taken to the Dundee International Sports Complex in Mains Loan, the rest centre in the City of Discovery.

Residents ‘devastated’

Mrs Semple hailed council staff and emergency services for their work during the crisis.

She said the people arriving at rest centres were distraught.

There are 50+ at Brechin, 17 in Montrose and nine at Forfar.

“People are devastated – this is awful,” she added.

“People are arriving (at rest centres) in such a state.

Staff were seeing “the impact emotionally, physically and everything with goes with that.”

“We have a forward look about how we support those in our rest centres as well as those that have gone to friends and family.

“It is going to be really difficult for people to get back into their own homes.”

There are concerns some locals will not be able to return to the worst-hit areas this year.

The official declined to put any timeframe on people being allowed back.

But she added: “If you’re flooded, you’re not going to be back in in a few days.”

Meanwhile, in Brechin, locals have been supporting those affected.

At the community campus rest centre, Dick Robertson, from Little Brechin said: “I’ve come to donate items because I’d like to think that if I was in such a situation people would be willing to help me out.

“Brechin is a small place but it’s very close-knit. When times get tough we come together.

“I think it’s going to be a couple of years until everything is back to normal. The drains in the town aren’t going to cope with this weather.”

Michelle Reynolds, of the Brechin Arms said: “We have plenty of food on offer for anyone who needs it.

“We’ve been supplying soup and bread for the emergency services, they’ve been working all night and haven’t had anything so we wanted to help out.

“I think the weather is going to get worse again so if anyone is in need of something to eat then please come past.”

Brechin residents pulled to safety
Residents have been taken to the community campus to recover. Image: Paul Reid

Natalie Hughes, 29, said: “My house is down at the river and has been flooded but thankfully I’ve been able to stay at a friend’s house.

“We were able to get some things away to avoid them getting damaged.

“It’s my son’s seventh birthday next week and we needed to move all of his presents so they wouldn’t get destroyed.

“Because I’ve been at my friend’s I don’t know what condition my house is in. The street is still closed so I don’t know when I’ll be able to find out.

“One of our friends is currently inside the campus because she wasn’t able to go anywhere else. Everyone seems to be pulling together.”

You can keep up with the latest on Storm Babet HERE.

Images of the rescue operation in Brechin.

Storm Babet Brechin flooding.
Residents rescued in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin has ended up underwater
The scene along River Street in Brechin. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin Storm Babet flooding.
Rescuers in Brechin’s River Street. Image: Paul Reid

