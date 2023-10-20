Storm Babet: Alyth residents relieved but weekend fears linger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Babet: Alyth residents relieved but weekend fears linger

Alyth's flood defences have done their job so far but further rain is expected.

By Morag Lindsay
Recently-installed flood defences protected residents from the flooded Alyth Burn. Image: Supplied by Alyth Resiliance team.
Recently-installed flood defences protected residents from the flooded Alyth Burn. Image: Supplied by Alyth Resiliance team.

Fears of further catastrophic flooding in Alyth were not realised as Storm Babet swept through on Friday but the weekend forecast means locals are still anxious.

The Alyth Burn burst its banks in the early morning and residents were offered refuge at the town hall.

The red alert raised fears of a repeat of the devastating floods of 2020 and 2015.

However, community leaders said flood defences installed in the wake of those disasters have worked – so far.

Praise for flood defences

Alyth Burn at Storm Babet
The swollen Alyth Burn. Supplied by Alyth Resiliance.

Community Council chairman Iain Donaldson was in the village centre checking the water level in the Alyth burn.

He said flood prevention measures installed around three years ago had helped to limit the damage over night.

“The water came up and the burn flooded exactly as it was designed to.

“The weather last night was a test and everything worked superbly.

Alyth Community Council chairman Iain Donaldson
Alyth Community Council chairman Iain Donaldson praised the flood defences. Image: DC Thomson.

“Perth and Kinross Council have been a great help and the local flood group did very well too.

“The town hall was opened just in case people needed somewhere to go.

“With the rain that is still forecast, it will probably be open again tomorrow – that’s the concern.

If as much rain comes as they’re expecting we may have problems.

“We are starting with much higher water level, so it’s only going to get worse.”

Businesses brace for more

Sandbags were piled outside doors by the burnside and the village was quiet aside from a few onlookers.

Most businesses had closed their premises.

A note in one window said “weather warnings in place and flood conditions to worsen over next couple of days. I have decided to close for the weekend… rather be safe”.

Alyth Storm Babet shop sign
A shop sign as Alyth battens down the hatches for the weekend. Image: DC Thomson.

Grocer M & M Ferguson was one of the few that remained open.

Margaret Ferguson said: “Because we’re a food shop, we thought people might need things.

“We’ve got our sandbags out and taken all the precautions.

“We’re ready for anything. What else can you do?

“When I saw the water going up I did worry about how bad it was going to be this time.

“But it’s not as bad as 2015, that was the worst one.”

Alyth flood sandbag defences
Sandbag defences against the floodwater in Alyth. Image: DC Thomson.

Neil Jackson’s Springbank home is one of several in Alyth with sandbags outside.

It was badly flooded in 2015 but he agreed the flood prevention measures elsewhere in the town appear to have done their job.

“The burn breached just across the grass and at the bottom of Springbank but nothing like before,” he said.

“My wife had to be rescued by the fire brigade in 2015 and there were wheelie bins and all sorts floating down the street.

Neil Jackson, Springbank, Alyth
Neil Jackson was relieved not to suffer a repeat of 2015. Image: DC Thomson.

“We were flooded front and back and the whole bottom of the house had to be replaced.

“She was up until 3 30am last night but there’s not nearly as much water down here this time.

“The flood resilience team came with sandbags last night.

“We’re leaving them just in case.

“There’s another red alert from midnight tonight and much more water around to start with.”

Although the defences worked, there was damage caused elsewhere in the town. Image: Supplied by Alyth Resiliance team.
Alyth flooded fields
Flooded fields around Alyth. Image: DC Thomson.

More from Perth & Kinross

The Crown has appealed the sentence of rapist Ruaraidh McCartney. Image: Police Scotland.
Bid to overturn 'unduly lenient' Perthshire triple rapist's sentence
The area covered by the latest Met Office weather warning
ANOTHER red warning placed on Tayside as heavy rain to continue
Coastguard personnel mount a rescue mission in Invergowrie. Image: DC Thomson/ Mhairi Edwards.
Storm Babet: Coastguard evacuates stricken Invergowrie residents
car crashes into house in Crieff
Lucky escape for elderly man in Crieff as car crashes into house
Flooding in Alyth on Thursday night during Storm Babet
Alyth situation escalates as flood defences breached on Friday morning
Douglas Piggott ran his illegal operations from the Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie.
Shamed Carnoustie hotel owner took fake Nike, Adidas and Apple gear as bar tab…
Wendy Kay.
Perth woman's regret after menopause at 21 brought on by cancer treatment
Mackenzie Connor wearing beauty queen sash
Kinross teen beauty queen shines bright on Blackpool stage
Flooding in Alyth on Thursday night during Storm Babet
Rest centre opens in Alyth as deadly Storm Babet hits Perthshire
Trees have blocked the road and take down powerlines at Almondbank.
Thousands left without power as Storm Babet batters Tayside and Fife

Conversation