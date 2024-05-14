Quest for Angus descendants of famous Freemason ahead of Royal event in Edinburgh

The Grand Lodge of Scotland has launched an 11th hour search for family of a famous Angus Freemason ahead of an important Royal date in Edinburgh this week.

They hope direct descendants of Glamis postie James Beattie will be part of an Edinburgh ceremony to unveil a portrait of the king.

Mr Beattie was a humble postman who worked out of Glamis post office.

He was also Master of his local masonic lodge, Lodge Glammis Number 99.

And his round included Glamis Castle. It was the childhood home of Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, who the Duke of York married in 1923.

On June 2 1936, Mr Beattie was responsible for the affiliation of the then Duke into the lodge.

The ceremony took place in the masonic hall in the heart of the village.

The Duke was crowned King George VI on December 11 that year.

But prior to that, on December 1, he was installed as Scotland’s Grand Master Mason in front of 2,500 freemasons in Edinburgh’s Usher Halls.

Edinburgh portrait unveiling

On Wednesday, the Duke of Kent will unveil the portrait of the King at Freemasons Hall in the capital.

A spokesman for the Grand Lodge of Scotland said, “We would like to invite a direct descendant of James Beattie to this ceremony.”

The organisation hopes Courier readers may know of any direct descendants of Mr Beattie.

Please email gbrown@dcthomson.co.uk with details and those will be passed on to the Grand Lodge.

Lodge minutes from the event reveal the Duke’s pride in the Angus event.

They state: “The RWM (Right Worshipful Master) asked the deacons to retire and see if the candidate was in waiting when, on the report that HRH the Duke of York was in waiting he was duly admitted and received the obligation as an affiliate member of The Lodge of Glammis No. 99 by the RWM Bro. James Beattie.

“The RWM then presented HRH with a dress apron of the Lodge colours also a copy of the Lodge bye-laws, specially bound in the colours of the Lodge.

“He was welcomed in the name of the Grand Lodge of Scotland, the Provincial Grand Lodge of Forfarshire and the Lodge of Glamis No 99.

“HRH gave a few remarks to the Brethren present, saying that it was his own decision to become a member of Lodge Glammis No. 99, which gave him another close link with the home of Glamis.

“He also appreciated the kindness shown him in the lodge today which was greatly welcomed by all present.”