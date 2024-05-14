Quest for Angus descendants of famous Freemason ahead of Royal event in Edinburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Quest for Angus descendants of famous Freemason ahead of Royal event in Edinburgh

The Grand Lodge of Scotland hopes to trace family of a former Angus postman who welcomed the future King George VI into the local Lodge.

By Graham Brown
The Duke of York at his affiliation to Lodge Glammis No. 99 in 1936. Image: Grand Lodge of Scotland
The Duke of York at his affiliation to Lodge Glammis No. 99 in 1936. Image: Grand Lodge of Scotland

The Grand Lodge of Scotland has launched an 11th hour search for family of a famous Angus Freemason ahead of an important Royal date in Edinburgh this week.

They hope direct descendants of Glamis postie James Beattie will be part of an Edinburgh ceremony to unveil a portrait of the king.

Mr Beattie was a humble postman who worked out of Glamis post office.

He was also Master of his local masonic lodge, Lodge Glammis Number 99.

Glamis Masonic Hall
The masonic hall at Glamis. Image: Google

And his round included Glamis Castle. It was the childhood home of Lady Elizabeth Bowes Lyon, who the Duke of York married in 1923.

On June 2 1936, Mr Beattie was responsible for the affiliation of the then Duke into the lodge.

The ceremony took place in the masonic hall in the heart of the village.

The Duke was crowned King George VI on December 11 that year.

But prior to that, on December 1, he was installed as Scotland’s Grand Master Mason in front of 2,500 freemasons in Edinburgh’s Usher Halls.

Edinburgh portrait unveiling

On Wednesday, the Duke of Kent will unveil the portrait of the King at Freemasons Hall in the capital.

A spokesman for the Grand Lodge of Scotland said, “We would like to invite a direct descendant of James Beattie to this ceremony.”

The organisation hopes Courier readers may know of any direct descendants of Mr Beattie.

Please email gbrown@dcthomson.co.uk with details and those will be passed on to the Grand Lodge.

Lodge minutes from the event reveal the Duke’s pride in the Angus event.

They state: “The RWM (Right Worshipful Master) asked the deacons to retire and see if the candidate was in waiting when, on the report that HRH the Duke of York was in waiting he was duly admitted and received the obligation as an affiliate member of The Lodge of Glammis No. 99 by the RWM Bro. James Beattie.

“The RWM then presented HRH with a dress apron of the Lodge colours also a copy of the Lodge bye-laws, specially bound in the colours of the Lodge.

“He was welcomed in the name of the Grand Lodge of Scotland, the Provincial Grand Lodge of Forfarshire and the Lodge of Glamis No 99.

“HRH gave a few remarks to the Brethren present, saying that it was his own decision to become a member of Lodge Glammis No. 99, which gave him another close link with the home of Glamis.

“He also appreciated the kindness shown him in the lodge today which was greatly welcomed by all present.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ian Longmuir at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Arbroath pub attacker put in coma as 'all hell breaks loose' after assault
Work is continuing to rebuild the A937 near Marykirk. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Watch drone footage of A937 Marykirk repair job after Storm Babet damage
DC Thomson journalist Chris Ferguson of Arbroath.
Courier obituary writer Chris Ferguson dictates one final tribute... his own
Alan Soutar and Joe Cullen are heading to Forfar for the darts masters event in July. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Darting on Ice: Forfar Indoor Sports hosts first darts masters event this summer
Forfar Sheriff Court
Arbroath lout sentenced for repeat road rage
New growth on Carnoustie's historic Dibble Tree. Image: Supplied
227-year old symbol of Carnoustie survives as storm-damaged historic Dibble Tree sprouts new life
The roadworks on the A90 between Dundee and Forfar
Drivers fume as lane on A90 near Dundee STILL closed - nearly five months…
Marcel Pelechac
Arbroath bar staff hid after man produced knife in pub and said 'I need…
Leonora Meek on her 100th birthday with Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers (left) and Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark. Image: Lunan Court Care Home
Family remember 'remarkable' Angus centenarian Nora Meek who died two weeks after 100th birthday
Floodwater outside Laura's home in Brechin.
Angus chief executive's concern after Forfar councillor told to submit FOI request for 'basic…
4