Princess of Wales sparkles in stunning Strathmore tiara gifted to late Queen Mum 100 years ago

The Strathmore rose tiara was a 1923 wedding present to Elizabeth, Duchess of York from her parents the Earl and Countess of Strathmore at Glamis Castle.

By Graham Brown
The Princess of Wales with Choo Kyung-ho Deputy Prime Minister of South Korea arriving for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire
The Princess of Wales with Choo Kyung-ho Deputy Prime Minister of South Korea arriving for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Princess of Wales has thrilled Royal fans with the first outing for a spectacular Angus tiara in 90 years.

At a Buckingham Palace state banquet in honour of the South Korean president, the Princess wore the Strathmore rose tiara, which belonged to the late Queen Mother.

It was a wedding gift from her parents, the Earl and Countess of Strathmore and Kinghorne of Glamis Castle.

Strathmore rose tiara
The Strathmore rose tiara has rarely been seen in public. Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The young Elizabeth spent much of her childhood at the Angus landmark.

She married the Duke of York in 1923.

The Strathmore rose tiara was bought from London jeweller Catchpole & Williams.

It was originally made in England in the late nineteenth century.

The tiara is a diamond bandeau of five roses, which can also be removed and worn as brooches.

Formal portraits of the Duke and Duchess of York – later King George VI and Queen Elizabeth – not long after their wedding show her wearing the tiara.

And it became a favourite piece of the future monarch who often paired it with trendy 1920s dresses.

Queen Elizabeth II inherited the tiara from her mother in 2002.

But she never wore it publicly during her lifetime.

And the Strathmore tiara has remained largely locked away in the Windsor vaults for decades.

Royal exhibition

In 2002, it formed part of The Queen’s Diamonds exhibition at the Victoria and Albert museum.

So its appearance created a stir among Royal watchers when the Princess of Wales wore it with a white gown at the state banquet.

Queen Camilla wore the late Queen Elizabeth II’s impressive ruby and diamond Burmese tiara for the first time at the event.

