Kayakers rescued after double Arbroath lifeboat launch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Kayakers rescued after double Arbroath lifeboat launch

HM Coastguard received the alarm shortly after 4.30pm.

By Neil Henderson
Two lifeboats were launched from Arbroath station.
Two lifeboats were launched from Arbroath station. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Two kayakers have been resued by lifeboat crews after getting into difficulty off the coast at Arbroath.

The first lifeboat was launched at 4.34pm after the alarm was raised with HM Coastguard.

A second vessel was also launched a short time later at 4.53pm as a rescue got underway.

Crews searched the costline close to Arbroath and located the pair of kayakers a short time later.

One of the men had managed to scrable to rocks while a second kayaker was reached by one of the lifeboat crews and assisted by to safety.

It’s understood neither were injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received the alert at around 4.30pm of two kayakers in difficulty close to Arbroath.

Two lifeboats launched from Arbroath

“A lifeboat was launched from Arbroath station at 3.34pm with a second launched a short time later at 4.53pm.

“Both kayakers were located a short distance away.

“One of the man had managed to get to rocks while the second was reached by one of the lifeboats and assisted to safety.

“The stop call was issued at 5.33pm and there were no reported injuries.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

The A90 between Forfar and Brechin.
8-mile convoy to be in place during A90 roadworks in Angus
The Stag in Forfar
Forfar pub wins award for best beer quality in Scotland
The B9134 near Brechin
Road near Brechin reopens after motorcycle crash
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
Readers react as plan for third Angus crematorium is blocked
11
A ScotRail train.
Dundee railway line reopens after signalling fault
2
MASHC Chairman Stuart Archibald stands below the new windows in the Ross Robertson building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Montrose air museum windows unveiled to honour RAF heroes for Remembrance
Live lobsters stolen from Arbroath harbour
Boy, 15, charged with theft of 24 live lobsters from Arbroath Harbour
Victoria Park, Arbroath fire
Wildlife habitat destroyed in Arbroath park fire could take 2 years to recover
Mairi Morrison conquers a misty Munro on the way to completing her 65th birthday challenge. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie 'supergran' Mairi has walked, climbed, biked and run 650 miles for her 65th…
Firefighters in hazmat suits at Montrose docks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Major emergency response at Montrose docks after 9 people fall ill

Conversation