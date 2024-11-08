Kayakers rescued after double Arbroath lifeboat launch

Two kayakers have been resued by lifeboat crews after getting into difficulty off the coast at Arbroath.

The first lifeboat was launched at 4.34pm after the alarm was raised with HM Coastguard.

A second vessel was also launched a short time later at 4.53pm as a rescue got underway.

Crews searched the costline close to Arbroath and located the pair of kayakers a short time later.

One of the men had managed to scrable to rocks while a second kayaker was reached by one of the lifeboat crews and assisted by to safety.

It’s understood neither were injured in the incident.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received the alert at around 4.30pm of two kayakers in difficulty close to Arbroath.

Two lifeboats launched from Arbroath

“A lifeboat was launched from Arbroath station at 3.34pm with a second launched a short time later at 4.53pm.

“Both kayakers were located a short distance away.

“One of the man had managed to get to rocks while the second was reached by one of the lifeboats and assisted to safety.

“The stop call was issued at 5.33pm and there were no reported injuries.”