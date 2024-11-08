12 best pictures from Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United reign as manager signs new contract

Jim Goodwin has signed a new contract with Dundee United.

The Tangerines boss has put pen to paper on a new rolling one-year extension that initially ties him to the club until the summer of 2026.

Having led United to the Championship title and promotion in his first full season as manager, then straight into the top six of the Premiership, Goodwin’s new deal looks like just reward for having met “all targets” in the job.

He will lead his side into Premiership action against Ross County on Saturday knowing victory will see them go into the November international break in fourth place.

That would stand as the latest step forward in a 20-month reign that has not been short of them.

Here are a selection of the best photographs from Goodwin’s time at Tannadice.