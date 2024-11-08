Dundee United 12 best pictures from Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United reign as manager signs new contract Goodwin has put pen to paper on a new contract at Tannadice. Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shows he hasn't lost his touch after his side knocked St Mirren out of the Premier Sports Cup in August. Image: SNS By Sean Hamilton November 8 2024, 7:00pm November 8 2024, 7:00pm Share 12 best pictures from Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United reign as manager signs new contract Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/sport/football/dundee-united/5121896/jim-goodwin-new-contract-dundee-united-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Jim Goodwin has signed a new contract with Dundee United. The Tangerines boss has put pen to paper on a new rolling one-year extension that initially ties him to the club until the summer of 2026. Having led United to the Championship title and promotion in his first full season as manager, then straight into the top six of the Premiership, Goodwin’s new deal looks like just reward for having met “all targets” in the job. He will lead his side into Premiership action against Ross County on Saturday knowing victory will see them go into the November international break in fourth place. That would stand as the latest step forward in a 20-month reign that has not been short of them. Here are a selection of the best photographs from Goodwin’s time at Tannadice. Jim Goodwin gets the lowdown on his new players from Dave Bowman at his first training session as United boss. Image: SNS Goodwin was quickly called into action at United’s annual corporate golf day at the Fairmont, St Andrews. Image: Ross Parker/SNS Despite a three-game winning streak, Goodwin could not prevent the Tangerines’ relegation, which was confirmed after a 3-2 final day loss to Motherwell at Fir Park. Image: SNS Goodwin was nevertheless awarded a new contract and is pictured here at his ‘unveiling’ at Tannadice in June 2023. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Viaplay Cup defeat away to Spartans in the first competitive game of the 2023/24 season saw the United boss harangued by angry supporters. A 2-1 loss to Partick Thistle at Tannadice in the same competition three days later piled on even more pressure. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS However, a 4-0 win away to Arbroath in the Tangerines’ first Championship match set the tone for the campaign ahead. Image: Mark Scates/SNS After a long, hard-fought title race with Raith Rovers, Goodwin’s United triumphed to win the title and secure their return to the Premiership at the first time of asking. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS The United boss’ son, James, was in the thick of the title celebrations, getting his hands on the trophy on the pitch at Tannadice. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty before the city sides fought out a 2-2 draw on day one of the current Premiership season. Image: SNS Goodwin was in the thick of wild celebrations after Meshack Ubochioma’s last gasp winner over Hibs in October. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Goodwin pictured previewing his side’s clash with Ross County on Saturday, just hours before news of his new contract broke. Image: SNS
Conversation