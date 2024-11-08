12 best pictures from Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United reign as manager signs new contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
12 best pictures from Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United reign as manager signs new contract

Goodwin has put pen to paper on a new contract at Tannadice.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin shows he hasn't lost his touch after his side knocked St Mirren out of the Premier Sports Cup in August. Image: SNS
By Sean Hamilton

Jim Goodwin has signed a new contract with Dundee United.

The Tangerines boss has put pen to paper on a new rolling one-year extension that initially ties him to the club until the summer of 2026.

Having led United to the Championship title and promotion in his first full season as manager, then straight into the top six of the Premiership, Goodwin’s new deal looks like just reward for having met “all targets” in the job.

He will lead his side into Premiership action against Ross County on Saturday knowing victory will see them go into the November international break in fourth place.

That would stand as the latest step forward in a 20-month reign that has not been short of them.

Here are a selection of the best photographs from Goodwin’s time at Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin gets the lowdown on his new players from Dave Bowman at his first training session as United boss. Image: SNS
Goodwin was quickly called into action at United’s annual corporate golf day at the Fairmont, St Andrews. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Despite a three-game winning streak, Goodwin could not prevent the Tangerines’ relegation, which was confirmed after a 3-2 final day loss to Motherwell at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Goodwin was nevertheless awarded a new contract and is pictured here at his ‘unveiling’ at Tannadice in June 2023. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Viaplay Cup defeat away to Spartans in the first competitive game of the 2023/24 season saw the United boss harangued by angry supporters. A 2-1 loss to Partick Thistle at Tannadice in the same competition three days later piled on even more pressure. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
However, a 4-0 win away to Arbroath in the Tangerines’ first Championship match set the tone for the campaign ahead. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
After a long, hard-fought title race with Raith Rovers, Goodwin’s United triumphed to win the title and secure their return to the Premiership at the first time of asking. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
The United boss’ son, James, was in the thick of the title celebrations, getting his hands on the trophy on the pitch at Tannadice. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Goodwin shakes hands with Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty before the city sides fought out a 2-2 draw on day one of the current Premiership season. Image: SNS
Goodwin was in the thick of wild celebrations after Meshack Ubochioma’s last gasp winner over Hibs in October. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Goodwin pictured previewing his side’s clash with Ross County on Saturday, just hours before news of his new contract broke. Image: SNS

Conversation