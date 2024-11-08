Jim Goodwin signs new Dundee United contract as Mark Ogren delivers glowing endorsement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin signs new Dundee United contract as Mark Ogren delivers glowing endorsement

Goodwin has committed his future to the Tangerines until at least the summer of 2026.

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin has guided United to promotion and a solid top-flight start
Jim Goodwin has guided United to promotion and a solid top-flight start. Image: SNS

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has signed a new contract with the Tannadice outfit following a fine start to the Premiership campaign.

The Irishman’s deal was due to expire at the end of the current season but, with the Tangerines sitting in fourth spot, he has inked a one-year rolling extension which ties him to the club until at least the summer of 2026.

Goodwin, who got his first taste of silverware as a boss with last term’s Championship triumph, is adamant it was “an easy decision” to commit his future to United ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ross County.

Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Goodwin, pictured, with his first piece of managerial silverware. Image: SNS

“The club’s long-term vision aligns perfectly with my own ambitions as a manager,” Goodwin told United’s official website.

“Last year was an incredibly special one, and I’m immensely proud to have played a part in helping Dundee United reclaim their rightful place among the top clubs in Scotland.

“I also have to reiterate my gratitude to the supporters for welcoming me from the minute I stepped foot through the door. That only strengthens my desire to bring more success to Tannadice for them to enjoy.”

He added: “An exciting challenge lies ahead of me, both for the remainder of the season and beyond. I am eager to embrace it with continued support from my backroom team and the board.”

Leading the charge after relegation

Former Alloa Athletic and St Mirren gaffer Goodwin took the reins at Tannadice in March 2022, just a month after being sacked by Aberdeen in the wake of a miserable run of results.

Despite a brief rally – winning three games on the bounce prior to the split – he proved unable to stop the abject Tangerines from crashing to relegation.

Jim Goodwin speaks to the media
Jim Goodwin has penned a new deal. Image: SNS

However, he penned a two-year deal that summer and, charged with leading a much-needed rebuild, Goodwin worked alongside CEO Luigi Capuano to slash costs at the club while recruiting a new-look squad capable of winning the title.

Upon their return to the Premiership, United have soared into the top six and, should they beat County this weekend, will go into the November international break in fourth place.

Ogren: Goodwin has met ‘all targets’

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren beams as he congratulates his title-winning manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Terrors owner Mark Ogren added: “I’m very pleased to have secured Jim’s services intially for a further year.

“This represents a forward-thinking piece of business by the club, as we allow an exciting, young manager to build upon the strong foundations laid by himself, with assistance from his backroom team.

“Jim has excelled since his arrival, meeting all targets set by the board of directors so far, overseeing our crucial return to the Premiership and embracing the club’s overarching strategy.”

More from Dundee United

Colin Steven points to the spot for Hibs
SFA panel delivers final verdict on Dundee United VAR controversy in split decision
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren on the pitch at Tannadice
JIM SPENCE: Dundee United owner Mark Ogren must back Jim Goodwin in January
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin eyes Dundee United January transfer business amid 'smallest squad' claim
Miller Thomson, right, in action when County last faced United
5 things you need to know ahead of Dundee United v Ross County: Selection…
Sam Dalby makes no mistake from the penalty spot
EXCLUSIVE: Sam Dalby on sports psychologist impact as Dundee United striker chases 'extra edge'
Luca Stephenson, No.17, celebrates his second Dundee United goal of the season against Hibs
The goal stat that shows Dundee United are Premiership kings of the late, late…
Sam Dalby sends the United fans at Easter Road wild with his nerveless penalty
Jim Goodwin lays down challenge for Dundee United striker as Tannadice boss hints at…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United fitness update on 4 key stars as Tangerines battle 'ridiculous' injury list
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Easter Road.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must become front foot team - and answer could lie…
Emmanuel Adegboyega in action against Hibs
Dundee United kid Emmanuel Adegboyega reveals mantra that helped him bounce back from Motherwell…

Conversation