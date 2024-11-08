Jim Goodwin signs new Dundee United contract as Mark Ogren delivers glowing endorsement

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin has signed a new contract with the Tannadice outfit following a fine start to the Premiership campaign.

The Irishman’s deal was due to expire at the end of the current season but, with the Tangerines sitting in fourth spot, he has inked a one-year rolling extension which ties him to the club until at least the summer of 2026.

Goodwin, who got his first taste of silverware as a boss with last term’s Championship triumph, is adamant it was “an easy decision” to commit his future to United ahead of Saturday’s visit of Ross County.

“The club’s long-term vision aligns perfectly with my own ambitions as a manager,” Goodwin told United’s official website.

“Last year was an incredibly special one, and I’m immensely proud to have played a part in helping Dundee United reclaim their rightful place among the top clubs in Scotland.

“I also have to reiterate my gratitude to the supporters for welcoming me from the minute I stepped foot through the door. That only strengthens my desire to bring more success to Tannadice for them to enjoy.”

He added: “An exciting challenge lies ahead of me, both for the remainder of the season and beyond. I am eager to embrace it with continued support from my backroom team and the board.”

Leading the charge after relegation

Former Alloa Athletic and St Mirren gaffer Goodwin took the reins at Tannadice in March 2022, just a month after being sacked by Aberdeen in the wake of a miserable run of results.

Despite a brief rally – winning three games on the bounce prior to the split – he proved unable to stop the abject Tangerines from crashing to relegation.

However, he penned a two-year deal that summer and, charged with leading a much-needed rebuild, Goodwin worked alongside CEO Luigi Capuano to slash costs at the club while recruiting a new-look squad capable of winning the title.

Upon their return to the Premiership, United have soared into the top six and, should they beat County this weekend, will go into the November international break in fourth place.

Ogren: Goodwin has met ‘all targets’

Terrors owner Mark Ogren added: “I’m very pleased to have secured Jim’s services intially for a further year.

“This represents a forward-thinking piece of business by the club, as we allow an exciting, young manager to build upon the strong foundations laid by himself, with assistance from his backroom team.

“Jim has excelled since his arrival, meeting all targets set by the board of directors so far, overseeing our crucial return to the Premiership and embracing the club’s overarching strategy.”