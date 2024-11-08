Man, 31, seriously injured as police seal off Perth street

A police probe has been launched after a man was found with serious injuries in a Perth street on Friday.

Officers were called to Knowlea Place shortly before 3pm following reports of a man injured.

A 31-year-old man was rushed to Ninewells hospital in Dundee a short time later with what police describe as “serious injuries”.

Nearby Wilson Street was later sealed off by officers for several hours as an investigation got underway.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a “large number of uniformed officers” in the area.

A police van was also parked on Abbot Crescent as uniformed and CID officers were seen conducting house-to-house inquiries.

An ambulance was also spotted leaving the scene shortly after 3pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.55pm we were called to a report of a 31-year-old man seriously injured on Knowelea Place, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”