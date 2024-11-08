Man, 31, seriously injured as police seal off Perth street

A police probe has been launched after a man was found with serious injuries in a Perth street on Friday.
Officers were called to Knowlea Place shortly before 3pm following reports of a man injured.
A 31-year-old man was rushed to Ninewells hospital in Dundee a short time later with what police describe as “serious injuries”.
Nearby Wilson Street was later sealed off by officers for several hours as an investigation got underway.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing a “large number of uniformed officers” in the area.
Man taken to Ninewells hospital with serious injuries
A police van was also parked on Abbot Crescent as uniformed and CID officers were seen conducting house-to-house inquiries.
An ambulance was also spotted leaving the scene shortly after 3pm.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.55pm we were called to a report of a 31-year-old man seriously injured on Knowelea Place, Perth.
“Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
Conversation