Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 31, seriously injured as police seal off Perth street

The injured man was rushed to Ninewells hospital in Dundee.

By Neil Henderson
Police at Knowelea Place, Perth.
Police at Knowelea_Place Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

A police probe has been launched after a man was found with serious injuries in a Perth street on Friday.

Officers were called to Knowlea Place shortly before 3pm following reports of a man injured.

A 31-year-old man was rushed to Ninewells hospital in Dundee a short time later with what police describe as “serious injuries”.

Nearby Wilson Street was later sealed off by officers for several hours as an investigation got underway.

Police presence after man found seriously injured on Knowelea Place in Perth.
Police presence after man found seriously injured on Knowelea Place in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a “large number of uniformed officers” in the area.

Man taken to Ninewells hospital with serious injuries

A police van was also parked on Abbot Crescent as uniformed and CID officers were seen conducting house-to-house inquiries.

An ambulance was also spotted leaving the scene shortly after 3pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 2.55pm we were called to a report of a 31-year-old man seriously injured on Knowelea Place, Perth.

“Emergency services attended and he was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

