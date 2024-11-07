Jim Goodwin eyes Dundee United January transfer business amid ‘smallest squad’ claim

Jim Goodwin is keen to strengthen his Dundee United squad in January after insisting the Tangerines are operating with the smallest squad in the Premiership.

The Terrors are still riding high in fourth spot despite being stretched to the limit by injuries in recent weeks; Craig Sibbald, Ross Docherty, Ross Graham, Louis Moult and Kristijan Trapanovski all sidelined.

As such, United kids Scott Constable and Owen Stirton have been called upon to fill gaps on the bench, while Goodwin has asked largely the same core of senior stars to continually go to the well during a congested run.

However, Goodwin acknowledges that – similar to clubs up and down the land – finances will dictate the extent to which the Terrors can bolster their ranks and add depth.

Goodwin: Finances will dictate business

“Like any manager out there, you want to strengthen in every transfer window you go into – but finances will always dictate that,” said Goodwin.

“We do have the smallest squad in the league, if you compare it to others. We’ve got 22 players when everyone is fit. There’s a few younger players in with that.

“I think the average squad around the league is about 26, so we are carrying a lot less than most.

“Those discussions will be had in the build-up to the window and, whether finances will be made available or not, remains to be seen.”

Asked whether United’s hopes of strengthening would be bolstered if they can remain safely ensconced in the top six, well clear of the relegation places, he added: “Yes, definitely.

“That’s hopefully the position that we will be in when that transfer window comes around.”

Goodwin: We are hoping for good news

While there will be plenty of transfer talk to come at the turn of the year, a more pressing priority for Goodwin is to get a full accompaniment of his current players fit and firing.

He continued: “We need these guys who are injured to get back and be available. We can’t afford to go into the second half of the season missing two or three key players because we don’t have the strength in depth to carry that.

“Docherty, Moult and Graham are getting a lot closer. We just need to be patient and hope that we’ve got a bit of positive news prior to the game at the weekend.”

Trapanovski could face month out

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that Trapanovski will not link up with the North Macedonia squad for their games against Latvia and Foroe Islands this month, despite being named in their latest international squad.

The gifted winger faces an absence of between two and four weeks following his latest hamstring set-back, suffered against Hibs last Saturday.

“No, unfortunately he’ll not [be joining up with North Macedonia],” continued Goodwin. “That’s the second one he’s had to miss out on because of injury, so it’s a real disappointment for Kristijan.

“He came to Scotland to play in the Premiership to get international recognition. But he’s had to miss the last two camps. It’s a real blow for him.

“He’s had the hamstring scanned and it’s just a similar injury to the last one that he had. It’s not a major injury; not an injury that’s going to be a long time. The international break will come at a good time for him.

“But, with these kinds of muscle strains, you’re looking at anywhere between two and four weeks.”