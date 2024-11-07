Jim Goodwin eyes Dundee United January transfer business amid ‘smallest squad’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin eyes Dundee United January transfer business amid ‘smallest squad’ claim

The Tangerines' group has been stretched by injury woes.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin
Goodwin wants Dundee United to emerge from the January window stronger than they go in. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin is keen to strengthen his Dundee United squad in January after insisting the Tangerines are operating with the smallest squad in the Premiership.

The Terrors are still riding high in fourth spot despite being stretched to the limit by injuries in recent weeks; Craig Sibbald, Ross Docherty, Ross Graham, Louis Moult and Kristijan Trapanovski all sidelined.

As such, United kids Scott Constable and Owen Stirton have been called upon to fill gaps on the bench, while Goodwin has asked largely the same core of senior stars to continually go to the well during a congested run.

However, Goodwin acknowledges that – similar to clubs up and down the land – finances will dictate the extent to which the Terrors can bolster their ranks and add depth.

Goodwin: Finances will dictate business

“Like any manager out there, you want to strengthen in every transfer window you go into – but finances will always dictate that,” said Goodwin.

“We do have the smallest squad in the league, if you compare it to others. We’ve got 22 players when everyone is fit. There’s a few younger players in with that.

“I think the average squad around the league is about 26, so we are carrying a lot less than most.

“Those discussions will be had in the build-up to the window and, whether finances will be made available or not, remains to be seen.”

Goodwin addresses the media on Thursday afternoon
Goodwin addresses the media on Thursday afternoon. Image: SNS

Asked whether United’s hopes of strengthening would be bolstered if they can remain safely ensconced in the top six, well clear of the relegation places, he added: “Yes, definitely.

“That’s hopefully the position that we will be in when that transfer window comes around.”

Goodwin: We are hoping for good news

While there will be plenty of transfer talk to come at the turn of the year, a more pressing priority for Goodwin is to get a full accompaniment of his current players fit and firing.

Ross Graham has been in superb form for the Tangerine
Ross Graham is among those on the comeback trail. Image: SNS

He continued: “We need these guys who are injured to get back and be available. We can’t afford to go into the second half of the season missing two or three key players because we don’t have the strength in depth to carry that.

“Docherty, Moult and Graham are getting a lot closer. We just need to be patient and hope that we’ve got a bit of positive news prior to the game at the weekend.”

Trapanovski could face month out

Meanwhile, Goodwin has confirmed that Trapanovski will not link up with the North Macedonia squad for their games against Latvia and Foroe Islands this month, despite being named in their latest international squad.

The gifted winger faces an absence of between two and four weeks following his latest hamstring set-back, suffered against Hibs last Saturday.

A gutted Trapanovski's afternoon is over.
A gutted Trapanovski’s afternoon is over. Image: SNS

“No, unfortunately he’ll not [be joining up with North Macedonia],” continued Goodwin. “That’s the second one he’s had to miss out on because of injury, so it’s a real disappointment for Kristijan.

“He came to Scotland to play in the Premiership to get international recognition. But he’s had to miss the last two camps. It’s a real blow for him.

“He’s had the hamstring scanned and it’s just a similar injury to the last one that he had. It’s not a major injury; not an injury that’s going to be a long time. The international break will come at a good time for him.

“But, with these kinds of muscle strains, you’re looking at anywhere between two and four weeks.”

