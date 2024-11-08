Inside luxury Fife care home with its own cinema and champagne bar

A luxury Fife care home with its own cinema and beauty salon has celebrated its first anniversary.

And residents have declared it a “wonderful” place to live.

Dalgety Bay Care Home also boasts a champagne bar that can be booked for family gatherings.

Meanwhile, a comfortable and well-stocked library offers a tranquil place to sit and read.

The Harbour Way development is a far cry from care homes of the past.

A movie afternoon every Friday includes popcorn and sweets, with residents offered a cinema-style velvet chair.

For the more active residents, there is also a small pitch and putt course in the garden.

Built at a cost of £8 million, Dalgety Bay Care Home is operated by Morrison Community Care (CCG).

And it offers both residential and nursing care.

We were invited to take a peek inside during an official opening celebration this week.

Images show luxury facilities at Dalgety Bay Care Home

Margaret Murray, 87, is one of 27 Dalgety Bay residents and was enjoying a glass of champagne in the home’s celebration room when we arrived.

She said: “This is a wonderful place because it’s so beautiful and you couldn’t get better carers anywhere.

“I’ve been to the cinema and it’s very comfortable. But I haven’t been to the champagne bar yet.

“All our meals are home cooked and they’re absolutely super.”

The purpose-built hair salon is one of the most popular facilities.

A hairdresser visits every weekend and residents can also invite their own stylist.

Meanwhile, the library has a large selection of books.

What about the bedrooms?

Bright modern bedrooms include single or double beds and couples can stay together.

And while there is a large communal sitting room, each of the care home’s seven wings – or communities as they are known – include a snug with a TV and a gas fire.

All the communities also have their own balcony and a bistro with a kitchenette.