Montrose GP practice saved as Aberdeen-based provider confirms takeover

A Montrose GP practice has been saved after NHS Tayside secured the services of new contractor.

Aberdeen-based provider DNBGP will take over Annat Bank Practice from Monday December 2.

DNBGP – a team of GPs from a long-established training practice – will rebrand the practice as Annat Health Centre

NHS Tayside confirmed on Saturday that current patients will be automatically transferred to the new centre.

They have announced that letters addressing the takeover have already been sent to patients.

The new GPs will work alongside previous members of the Annat Bank team.

Operational Medical Director for Primary Care, David Shaw said: “We very much welcome today’s news.

“Finding a new provider ensures there is continuity of care for current patients as they will remain registered with the new practice which will operate out of the same location.”

New GP provider excited to work with community

A spokesperson for DNBGP said: “We are very excited to be part of the Montrose community.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity and we look forward to serving our registered patients population.”

Annat Bank has struggled to cope with demand due to a shortage of staff.

Earlier this year, it was reported that over 140 appointments were lost a week after two doctors left.