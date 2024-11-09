Montrose GP practice saved as Aberdeen-based provider confirms takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose GP practice saved as Aberdeen-based provider confirms takeover

Annat Bank will be operating under the DNBGP bracket from December.

By Ben MacDonald
Annat Bank Practice is located in Montrose's Links Health Centre
Annat Bank GP Practice in Montrose. Image: Google Street View

A Montrose GP practice has been saved after NHS Tayside secured the services of new contractor.

Aberdeen-based provider DNBGP will take over Annat Bank Practice from Monday December 2.

DNBGP – a team of GPs from a long-established training practice – will rebrand the practice as Annat Health Centre

NHS Tayside confirmed on Saturday that current patients will be automatically transferred to the new centre.

They have announced that letters addressing the takeover have already been sent to patients.

The new GPs will work alongside previous members of the Annat Bank team.

Operational Medical Director for Primary Care, David Shaw said: “We very much welcome today’s news.

“Finding a new provider ensures there is continuity of care for current patients as they will remain registered with the new practice which will operate out of the same location.”

New GP provider excited to work with community

A spokesperson for DNBGP said: “We are very excited to be part of the Montrose community.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity and we look forward to serving our registered patients population.”

Annat Bank has struggled to cope with demand due to a shortage of staff.

Earlier this year, it was reported that over 140 appointments were lost a week after two doctors left.

