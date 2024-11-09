Dundee Man, 47, arrested for ‘communications offences’ outside Dundee supermarket Police were called to the scene on Saturday afternoon. By James Simpson November 9 2024, 3:23pm November 9 2024, 3:23pm Share Man, 47, arrested for ‘communications offences’ outside Dundee supermarket Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5122007/man-arrested-communications-dundee-supermarket/ Copy Link Aldi on Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson A man has been arrested outside a Dundee supermarket in connection with “communications offences”. Aldi shoppers reported seeing a group in the car park just off Tom Johnston Road at around midday on Saturday. A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene, just north of Broughty Ferry, after police were contacted regarding the incident. Police Scotland confirmed inquiries remain ongoing following the arrest. A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.50pm on Saturday, November 9, we were made aware of a group gathering in the Herod Hill Brae area of Dundee. “Officers attended and a 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with communications offences and inquiries are ongoing.”