Man, 47, arrested for ‘communications offences’ outside Dundee supermarket

A man has been arrested outside a Dundee supermarket in connection with “communications offences”.

Aldi shoppers reported seeing a group in the car park just off Tom Johnston Road at around midday on Saturday.

A 47-year-old man was arrested at the scene, just north of Broughty Ferry, after police were contacted regarding the incident.

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries remain ongoing following the arrest.

A spokeswoman said: “Around 12.50pm on Saturday, November 9, we were made aware of a group gathering in the Herod Hill Brae area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and a 47-year-old man was arrested in connection with communications offences and inquiries are ongoing.”