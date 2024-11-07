Dundee railway line reopens after signalling fault

Dundee train services are running as normal after the railway line was shut at Arbroath for “safety reasons”.

The line was closed on Thursday morning due to a fault in the signalling system near the Angus station.

ScotRail and LNER services between Dundee and Aberdeen were cancelled, delayed or revised as a result.

The line reopened at around 11.20am.

A Network Rail post on X said: “Both lines at Arbroath are now open and trains are running as normal.

“Thanks for your patience while we got things back on track.”

Tickets were being accepted on Stagecoach buses between Dundee and Montrose, as well as Citylink buses between Dundee and Aberdeen.