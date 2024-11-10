Women flee in terror after lit firework thrown from car in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Women flee in terror after lit firework thrown from car in Dundee

Sparks from the pyrotechnic struck one woman on the face and hand.

By James Simpson
Police are investigating the incident on Laird Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied/Google Street View
Police are investigating the incident on Laird Street, Dundee. Image: Supplied/Google Street View

Four women were forced to run to safety after a firework was thrown from a car in Dundee.

Police are investigating an incident on Laird Street that occurred just after 6pm last Sunday.

The women said a silver estate-style car had been driving past them in St Mary’s as they left the Nine Maidens pub.

While walking toward the bus stop the lit pyrotechnic was thrown shortly before the vehicle sped away.

Nine Maidens pub broken into three times in one week
The ladies left the Nine Maidens pub just after 6pm. Image: James Simpson DC Thomson

Speaking with The Courier the women, who did not wish to be named, said sparks from the firework struck one of them on the face and hand.

Firework hit woman in Dundee

One woman said: “We’d been at the Nine Maidens pub for an event and left to go into town.

“When walking towards the bus stop we saw a silver estate looking car put their window down and throw something out.

“I shouted at my friends “firework” once we realised what it was and ran down the road to get away from it.

“It then popped two times, it was one of the Big Bang fireworks.

“The second pop came and hit my friend on the face and her hand.

“She could feel the heat from it when it hit her face.

“It was scary what happened, especially our friend getting the sparks striking her.

“We took her to hospital to get checked over.

“We would urge people just to be careful just now given what happened to us.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers are investigating the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing after a woman reported that she had been struck by the sparks of a firework thrown on to Laird Street, Dundee from a passing car at around 6.05pm on Sunday November 3.”

More from Dundee

Lorraine and Rosie with baby Billie on her first trip to Scotland. Image: Instagram
Lorraine Kelly's granddaughter stays at Cromlix Hotel and watches Dundee United game in first…
Dundee chef Dragos Henter
Deported domestic abuser caught in Dundee 17 days after being returned to Romania
The V&A can be seen on an episode of Succession
8 films and TV shows shot in Dundee
Aldi on Tom Johnston Road, Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested for 'communications offences' outside Dundee supermarket
The van crashed near several shops. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Shoppers' shock after van crashes through barrier near Dundee's Wellgate
2
Liam Vincent-Kilbride brain surgery
Fife dad, 30, awaits cancer verdict after being awake during 6-hour brain surgery
3
Alexander Scrymgeour
Tory peer the Earl of Dundee admits drink-driving in Fife
Lansdowne Gardens, Dundee.
Trio arrested for 'drug offences' after vehicle search near Dundee multi
Royal Bank of Scotland branch at Dundee's Kingsway Circus.
Final closure date announced for Dundee RBS after bank's reprieve
Dundee Macalpine Road shops demolition
Demolition begins to remove eyesore Dundee shops after '£30k bill' stand-off

Conversation