Women flee in terror after lit firework thrown from car in Dundee

Four women were forced to run to safety after a firework was thrown from a car in Dundee.

Police are investigating an incident on Laird Street that occurred just after 6pm last Sunday.

The women said a silver estate-style car had been driving past them in St Mary’s as they left the Nine Maidens pub.

While walking toward the bus stop the lit pyrotechnic was thrown shortly before the vehicle sped away.

Speaking with The Courier the women, who did not wish to be named, said sparks from the firework struck one of them on the face and hand.

Firework hit woman in Dundee

One woman said: “We’d been at the Nine Maidens pub for an event and left to go into town.

“When walking towards the bus stop we saw a silver estate looking car put their window down and throw something out.

“I shouted at my friends “firework” once we realised what it was and ran down the road to get away from it.

“It then popped two times, it was one of the Big Bang fireworks.

“The second pop came and hit my friend on the face and her hand.

“She could feel the heat from it when it hit her face.

“It was scary what happened, especially our friend getting the sparks striking her.

“We took her to hospital to get checked over.

“We would urge people just to be careful just now given what happened to us.”

Police Scotland confirmed officers are investigating the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing after a woman reported that she had been struck by the sparks of a firework thrown on to Laird Street, Dundee from a passing car at around 6.05pm on Sunday November 3.”