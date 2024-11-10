Pictures from Perth remembrance weekend events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pictures from Perth remembrance weekend events

The city of Perth honoured those who gave their lives in service at a series of remembrance events

By Morag Lindsay & Heather Fowlie
Perth remembrance Parade 2024. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth remembrance Parade 2024. Image: Phil Hannah

Events were held across Perth and Kinross this weekend to mark Remembrance Sunday.

In Perth, a series of larger gatherings took place, including a military parade on Sunday itself.

Representatives from 7 SCOTS, veterans, military associations and youth groups marched through the city to St John’s Kirk for a service.

It was followed by march-past of military personnel along Tay Street, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the 51st Highland Memorial.

Sunday’s programme followed a service of remembrance at the tri-service war memorial on St John’s Street, Perth, the day before.

It was organised by the Association of Perth Veterans.

Bailie Chris Ahern, Perth and Kinross Council’s armed forces champion, laid a wreath at the Pullar House memorial on Friday.

And on Monday, the Deputy Provost Andrew Parrott will attend a remembrance service at Bowerswell House in Perth.

Provost Xander McDade said: “We owe our veterans and serving forces personnel a great debt of gratitude for the service they have given to our nation.

“It is important that we take time to remember those that gave their lives in conflict to preserve the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Here are some of the best pictures from the weekend’s ceremonies.

Tri Service War Memorial Service.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force attend with dignitaries at the Tri Service War Memorial in Saint Johns Street, Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Tri Service War Memorial held a service and wreath laying ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People lined the streets to witness the Tri Service War Memorial Service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force holding their wreaths for the memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Many veterans reflecting on the war.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Many veterans reflecting on the war.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A minute to remember the fallen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Corporal Stuart Pollock on the Bugle with Highland Band. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wreaths laid out in front of the Tri Service War Memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Members of the Army attend with dignitaries at the Tri Service War Memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Saluting the wreath laying ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Queens Barracks, Black Watch ACF. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flag Bearer from 38F Air Cadets, Lucy Jones, 16.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tri Service War Memorial Service. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney speaks with attendees and lays a wreath.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Perth Black Watch Association. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lord Charles Kinnoull lays a wreath . Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People pay their respects at the memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force attend with dignitaries at the Tri Service War Memorial in Saint Johns Street, Perth for a service and wreath laying ceremony.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
First Minister John Swinney speaks with attendees and lays a wreath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wreaths laid out in front of the Tri Service War Memorial. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Members of the Navy paying their respects. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
More wreath laying.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Members of the Army, marched to the Tri Service War Memorial.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Tri Service War Memorial in Saint Johns Street, Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wreathes laid.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force attend with dignitaries at the Tri Service War Memorial in Saint Johns Street, Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Perth remembrance Parade in Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah
Provost Xander McDade lays a wreath at the 51st HD memorial on the North Inch. Image: Phil Hannah
Lord Lt Stephen Leckie lays a wreath at the 51st HD memorial on the North Inch. Image: Phil Hannah
Veterans parade in perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah
Stephen Leckie salutes the parade in Tay Street. Image: Phil Hannah
Outside St Johns Church, veterans look on. Image: Phil Hannah
Stephen Leckie salutes the parade in Tay Street. Image: Phil Hannah
High constables form up. Image: Phil Hannah
St Johns Church service. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth remembrance Parade march down the High Street. Image: Phil Hannah
St Johns Church service Lord Lt Stephen Leckie leaves St Johns after the service of remembrance. Image: Phil Hannah
Army cadets during the parade. Image: Phil Hannah
High Constables during the parade. Image: Phil Hannah
Perth and District Pipe Band lead the parade on the High Street. Image: Phil Hannah
Sea and army cadets during the parade. Image: Phil Hannah

