Pictures from Perth remembrance weekend events

Events were held across Perth and Kinross this weekend to mark Remembrance Sunday.

In Perth, a series of larger gatherings took place, including a military parade on Sunday itself.

Representatives from 7 SCOTS, veterans, military associations and youth groups marched through the city to St John’s Kirk for a service.

It was followed by march-past of military personnel along Tay Street, and a wreath-laying ceremony at the 51st Highland Memorial.

Sunday’s programme followed a service of remembrance at the tri-service war memorial on St John’s Street, Perth, the day before.

It was organised by the Association of Perth Veterans.

Bailie Chris Ahern, Perth and Kinross Council’s armed forces champion, laid a wreath at the Pullar House memorial on Friday.

And on Monday, the Deputy Provost Andrew Parrott will attend a remembrance service at Bowerswell House in Perth.

Provost Xander McDade said: “We owe our veterans and serving forces personnel a great debt of gratitude for the service they have given to our nation.

“It is important that we take time to remember those that gave their lives in conflict to preserve the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Here are some of the best pictures from the weekend’s ceremonies.