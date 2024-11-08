Readers react as plan for third Angus crematorium is blocked

The consistency of Angus Council decision-making has come under scrutiny after a bid for a third local crematorium was blocked.

On Monday, the area’s development review committee threw out Myreside Farms’ proposal for a 125-mourner facility near Carmyllie Hall, west of Arbroath.

Farmer Neil McEwan had appealed the refusal of his application earlier this year.

At that time, the council’s planning department blocked it under delegated powers.

And councillors backed officials over concerns around a lack of public transport and road safety.

The planned crematorium site is beside the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road.

Mr McEwan is now considering whether to appeal the refusal to the Scottish Government.

Courier readers draw parallels on crematorium bids

However, the Carmyllie refusal has drawn comments from readers of The Courier around the parallels with an already-consented crematorium at Duntrune, north of Dundee.

A lack of public transport, active travel, and the rural roads around the site were also key issues in that application.

It was initially approved in March 2023.

But an objector mounted a successful challenge at the Court of Session.

This led to another appeal hearing before councillors, who unanimously granted permission.

And a linchpin of the ruling was a comment that the council had to “face the fact people will choose to attend crematoria by car.”

Crucially, the committee makeup for the Carmyllie and Duntrune applications was entirely different.

Readers have highlighted the similarities between the farmland sites, and the key factors in the different outcomes for the two schemes.

Debate over public transport

Gordon Ramsay said: “I cannot understand this decision. Especially when the crematorium at Duntrune has been given the go ahead.

“It also has a bus service that is not suitable, plus the road is far more dangerous. I would say an accident waiting to happen.

“Something is wrong with the decision-making process and a further inquiry is needed on the proposed development at Duntrune.”

Ange Gillies added: “Who on earth wants to cycle to a funeral anyway!?

“Where would you freshen up and get dressed into your funeral attire?

“Provide decent public transport that is frequent enough to get people right to the door of the crematorium, but in reality most people want to arrive safely and reliably in a car.

“It’s a difficult enough day as it is without worrying about whether you can get there or not.”

Jerry48 commented: “What’s the difference between this and Parkgrove Crematorium at Friockheim which isn’t exactly world famous for its roads infrastructure or transport links?!”

And De Rek said: “This makes no sense, Angus Council need to apply policy consistently. Duntrune has the same issues but worse and yet was passed.”

Marilyn added: “Carmyllie much safer than Duntrune for a crematorium.

“Also, the Duntrune planning application had 700 objections, which the council ignored!

“Maybe they should come and visit my property for a day to see the amount of HGV’s, vans, buses, tractors and cars that use the B978 and surrounding country roads on a daily basis.”

But active travel supporter Lachlan Shanks said: “People that work there may commute by bike. And access by public transport is important too – many elderly people don’t drive.”