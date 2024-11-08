Readers react as plan for third Angus crematorium is blocked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Readers react as plan for third Angus crematorium is blocked

Farmer Neil McEwan's proposal for a 125-mourner facility near Carmyllie Hall was rejected by planning appeal councillors this week.

By Graham Brown
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google

The consistency of Angus Council decision-making has come under scrutiny after a bid for a third local crematorium was blocked.

On Monday, the area’s development review committee threw out Myreside Farms’ proposal for a 125-mourner facility near Carmyllie Hall, west of Arbroath.

Farmer Neil McEwan had appealed the refusal of his application earlier this year.

At that time, the council’s planning department blocked it under delegated powers.

Planned layout of Carmyllie crematorium.
The proposed layout of the Carmyllie crematorium. Image: Supplied

And councillors backed officials over concerns around a lack of public transport and road safety.

The planned crematorium site is beside the B961 Monikie to Friockheim road.

Mr McEwan is now considering whether to appeal the refusal to the Scottish Government.

Courier readers draw parallels on crematorium bids

However, the Carmyllie refusal has drawn comments from readers of The Courier around the parallels with an already-consented crematorium at Duntrune, north of Dundee.

A lack of public transport, active travel, and the rural roads around the site were also key issues in that application.

It was initially approved in March 2023.

But an objector mounted a successful challenge at the Court of Session.

This led to another appeal hearing before councillors, who unanimously granted permission.

Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium.
Farmer Guthrie Batchelor at the Duntrune site for the new crematorium which has been approved by Angus Council. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And a linchpin of the ruling was a comment that the council had to “face the fact people will choose to attend crematoria by car.”

Crucially, the committee makeup for the Carmyllie and Duntrune applications was entirely different.

Readers have highlighted the similarities between the farmland sites, and the key factors in the different outcomes for the two schemes.

Debate over public transport

Gordon Ramsay said: “I cannot understand this decision. Especially when the crematorium at Duntrune has been given the go ahead.

“It also has a bus service that is not suitable, plus the road is far more dangerous. I would say an accident waiting to happen.

“Something is wrong with the decision-making process and a further inquiry is needed on the proposed development at Duntrune.”

Ange Gillies added: “Who on earth wants to cycle to a funeral anyway!?

“Where would you freshen up and get dressed into your funeral attire?

“Provide decent public transport that is frequent enough to get people right to the door of the crematorium, but in reality most people want to arrive safely and reliably in a car.

“It’s a difficult enough day as it is without worrying about whether you can get there or not.”

Jerry48 commented: “What’s the difference between this and Parkgrove Crematorium at Friockheim which isn’t exactly world famous for its roads infrastructure or transport links?!”

And De Rek said: “This makes no sense, Angus Council need to apply policy consistently. Duntrune has the same issues but worse and yet was passed.”

Marilyn added: “Carmyllie much safer than Duntrune for a crematorium.

“Also, the Duntrune planning application had 700 objections, which the council ignored!

“Maybe they should come and visit my property for a day to see the amount of HGV’s, vans, buses, tractors and cars that use the B978 and surrounding country roads on a daily basis.”

But active travel supporter Lachlan Shanks said: “People that work there may commute by bike. And access by public transport is important too – many elderly people don’t drive.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

A ScotRail train.
Dundee railway line reopens after signalling fault
2
MASHC Chairman Stuart Archibald stands below the new windows in the Ross Robertson building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Montrose air museum windows unveiled to honour RAF heroes for Remembrance
Live lobsters stolen from Arbroath harbour
24 live lobsters who 'did not stage a break-out' stolen from Arbroath Harbour
Victoria Park, Arbroath fire
Wildlife habitat destroyed in Arbroath park fire could take 2 years to recover
Mairi Morrison conquers a misty Munro on the way to completing her 65th birthday challenge. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie 'supergran' Mairi has walked, climbed, biked and run 650 miles for her 65th…
Firefighters in hazmat suits at Montrose docks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Major emergency response at Montrose docks after 9 people fall ill
How the Guthrie Hill Retreats glamping pods will look. Image: Glampitect
Glamping pods with saunas set to sizzle on rural Angus site after planning go-ahead
William McPhee
Bull mastiff dog to be destroyed after Carnoustie attack
Two fire crews tackle blaze at Victoria Park in Arbroath.
Hundreds see firefighters battle dramatic hillside blaze at Arbroath's Victoria Park
12
Families enjoying Cupar fireworks display in 2023. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bonfire Night events around Fife, Perth and Stirling tonight
2

Conversation