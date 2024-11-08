Christmas expectation sees 30,000 litres of whisky cream bottled in Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Christmas expectation sees 30,000 litres of whisky cream bottled in Fife

Magnum scotch cream liqueur is produced and exported from Kirkcaldy, where it will be shipped to South Africa for the first time.

By Paul Malik
Staff on the Magnum production line in Kirkcaldy. Image: Chris Watt Photography
Staff on the Magnum production line in Kirkcaldy. Image: Chris Watt Photography

Production at a Kirkcaldy plant bottling unique Scottish whisky cream in an eye-catching stainless steel flask is ramping up in anticipation for a massive festive season.

Magnum liqueur is produced in Fife and sold worldwide to Scottish-product loving customers as far afield as Canada and the USA.

And the firm is celebrating after expanding its presence in South Africa for the first time.

Made with Speyside single malt whisky and packaged in stainless steel bottles, the company is set to bottle and ship over 30,000 litres of drink over the next two months.

Six permanent staff work on the line in the dedicated production line, which can fill more than 40 bottles per minute during the Christmas rush.

The firm recently spent more than £1million constructing its new line, which handles all production and distribution at the facility in Kirkcaldy.

Magnum director, Lee Schofield, said: “It’s starting to feel like Santa’s workshop as our Kirkcaldy production line and global distribution centre goes into overdrive to meet peak consumer demand over the Christmas period.

Magnum whisky cream ready for Christmas. Image:  Chris Watt Photography

“We see a 30% boost in global sales during the festive season, which is the most popular time of year for cream liqueurs.

“Our dedicated team is now pulling out the stops to make sure Scotland’s only Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur keeps glasses topped up in homes and bars around the world this Christmas.”

Magnum’s Christmas rush

The demand for Scotch-based products is high in countries with a substantial ex-pat community, Lee explains.

Magnum has recently expanded its presence in South Africa, where the market for cream liqueur is one of the biggest in the world.

They produce over 10,000 litres of Magnum in Kirkcaldy, which is shipped from Fife to around 450 outlets across South Africa, including in Johannesburg, Capetown and Durban.

And the brand is now the only single scotch malt whisky cream liqueur available in South Africa made and bottled in Scotland.

Lee Schofield, Magnum director. Image: Chris Watt Photography

Lee added: “Our strategy is to continue introducing Magnum to globally significant cream liqueur markets, including Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, South Africa and the United States.

“With our new cream production facility in Fife, engineered solely for Magnum, we’re able to scale up as required.

“Innovation is very much on our agenda, but always with provenance, premium ingredients and packaging sustainability in our DNA.

Staff on the production line in Kirkcaldy Image: Chris Watt Photography

“As the only cream bottler now in Scotland, we can bottle what we want, when we want. It also means we can innovate in the category with the potential to introduce rum or tequila cream liqueurs in the future.

“In the meantime, our vision for Magnum is uncompromising and our ambition is straightforward – to craft a premium cream liqueur, one that contains the finest single malt Scotch whisky and only single malt.”

More from Business

Entertainment from the Courier Business Awards 2024 Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson.
Behind the scenes of our Courier Business Awards 2024 winners
Faskally Caravan Park. Image: Faskally Caravan Park
Highland Perthshire caravan park changes hands after 70 years under same family
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee FC owners invest in Angus drinks firm
Jack and Bryan Coghill in their chef's whites.
Dunfermline chef to launch exciting new seafood shack with fish and chips as star…
Jack Webster outside his new premises in Levenmouth Business Park. Image: Supplied
Fife business support helps furniture maker's dream move to Levenmouth
Stephen Leckie, chief executive of Crieff Hydro. Image: DC Thomson.
Crieff Hydro boss steps down as Scottish Chambers of Commerce president
How Mill Market, a Dundee street food venue, could look. Image: Mill Market/LJRH Architects
Plans revealed for Dundee's first street food market
10
Corporate Christmas Tree Company Ltd founders Charlie and Fiona Cameron. Image: Supplied
Perth firm which makes millions selling Christmas trees and lights now owned by its…
Chloe Milne, managing director of Fisher and Donaldson, St Andrews Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fife bakery boss warns political inaction will cost the High Street dear
5
Dog spa owner Arlene Millar has been celebrated at the Women in Business Awards. Image: Mike Reid
Gold for Angus entrepreneur who created canine spa and organic dog soap

Conversation