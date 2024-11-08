Christmas expectation sees 30,000 litres of whisky cream bottled in Fife

Production at a Kirkcaldy plant bottling unique Scottish whisky cream in an eye-catching stainless steel flask is ramping up in anticipation for a massive festive season.

Magnum liqueur is produced in Fife and sold worldwide to Scottish-product loving customers as far afield as Canada and the USA.

And the firm is celebrating after expanding its presence in South Africa for the first time.

Made with Speyside single malt whisky and packaged in stainless steel bottles, the company is set to bottle and ship over 30,000 litres of drink over the next two months.

Six permanent staff work on the line in the dedicated production line, which can fill more than 40 bottles per minute during the Christmas rush.

The firm recently spent more than £1million constructing its new line, which handles all production and distribution at the facility in Kirkcaldy.

Magnum director, Lee Schofield, said: “It’s starting to feel like Santa’s workshop as our Kirkcaldy production line and global distribution centre goes into overdrive to meet peak consumer demand over the Christmas period.

“We see a 30% boost in global sales during the festive season, which is the most popular time of year for cream liqueurs.

“Our dedicated team is now pulling out the stops to make sure Scotland’s only Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur keeps glasses topped up in homes and bars around the world this Christmas.”

Magnum’s Christmas rush

The demand for Scotch-based products is high in countries with a substantial ex-pat community, Lee explains.

Magnum has recently expanded its presence in South Africa, where the market for cream liqueur is one of the biggest in the world.

They produce over 10,000 litres of Magnum in Kirkcaldy, which is shipped from Fife to around 450 outlets across South Africa, including in Johannesburg, Capetown and Durban.

And the brand is now the only single scotch malt whisky cream liqueur available in South Africa made and bottled in Scotland.

Lee added: “Our strategy is to continue introducing Magnum to globally significant cream liqueur markets, including Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, South Africa and the United States.

“With our new cream production facility in Fife, engineered solely for Magnum, we’re able to scale up as required.

“Innovation is very much on our agenda, but always with provenance, premium ingredients and packaging sustainability in our DNA.

“As the only cream bottler now in Scotland, we can bottle what we want, when we want. It also means we can innovate in the category with the potential to introduce rum or tequila cream liqueurs in the future.

“In the meantime, our vision for Magnum is uncompromising and our ambition is straightforward – to craft a premium cream liqueur, one that contains the finest single malt Scotch whisky and only single malt.”