Brechin residents living in fear as Storm Babet-ravaged homes targeted by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Brechin residents living in fear as Storm Babet-ravaged homes targeted by vandals

Properties still empty around the Meikle Mill and River Street areas have become a magnet for trouble.

By Graham Brown
Storm Babet's first anniversary has passed and dozens of homes still lie empty. Image: Paul Reid
Storm Babet's first anniversary has passed and dozens of homes still lie empty. Image: Paul Reid

Victims traumatised by Storm Babet fear their wrecked properties could become a “thieves’ paradise” as vandals target Brechin houses.

As Angus councillors advanced the town’s recovery, more than a year on from the catastrophic events of October 2023, it has been claimed empty houses are being stripped of items such as metal water tanks to sell for scrap.

Dozens of houses still lie empty in the worst-hit area of River Street.

Their future is to be part of an Angus Council consultation on options ranging from remodelling to demolition.

It includes the estimated £17 million price tag of reinstating all of the damaged council homes.

Brechin folk will also be asked about possible measures to hold back future storm waters.

Storm Babet caused flooding in Brechin.
Homes in the area of River Street were swamped by Storm Babet. Image: PA

Those include raising the height of the town’s £16m flood defence wall, or reducing the gravel bank in the South Esk to river level.

The Brechin recovery report was discussed at a full Angus Council meeting on Thursday.

And it brought the dreadful news people who have eventually been able to return to their homes are now living with a new fear.

Vandals target Brechin houses

Properties still empty around the Meikle Mill and River Street areas have become a magnet for trouble.

Brechin councillor Jill Scott said: “Residents are afraid. They hear windows smashing and doors being kicked in.

“But they have also taken out whole windows, presumably to steal things which might be of scrap value.

“The place looks awful, it really does. The level of vandalism is shocking.”

She has spoken to local police in a bid to ensure attention is focused on the area.

“We could put metal shutters on them to keep people out, but that would make the houses look like they are ready to be knocked down.

Storm Babet rescue operation in Brechin.
Hundreds of people had to be evacuated from their homes beside the River South Esk. Image: Paul Reid

“This is such a difficult and complicated situation.

“There is a lot of fear because we are talking about options like demolishing houses which families have stayed in for most of their life.

“And this is making it worse. I would beg whoever is doing this to stop.

“People need to speak to their children as well, because if kids are going into these houses it’s dangerous.”

One resident said: “We’re back home, but it’s just us and another couple nearby.

“There’s still a lot of problems. We hear folk out there at night but you just have to try and shut yourself off.

No ‘shopping list’ yet for Brechin recovery measures

Meanwhile, a call has been made for pressure to be put on the Scottish Government to help Brechin.

Council opposition leader Derek Wann said: “We didn’t hear from the SNP Government for weeks after the event.

“Now, Angus Council press office released a statement from Councillor [Council leader Bill] Duff saying the council is ‘identifying what is actually achievable, affordable’.

“Rather than putting a plate of gruel before the people of Brechin and surrounding communities, why is the leader not shouting in Cosla for the money that [Former First Minister] Humza Yousaf promised?

“It has been a long time coming to get to this stage and…we can see that millions of pounds will be needed.”

Mr Duff said: “There has been a huge trauma.

“I’m proud of the way the council has treated the situation.

“The consultation so far hasn’t been particularly extensive. That’s why we want to move towards a full consultation with the people of Brechin.

And he said that would inform the future conversation with Holyrood around cash help.

“We don’t know what we want to do, so we can’t put a price together.  And we can’t ask the government until we have a shopping list.

“It is complex and we need to get it right,” he said.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Two lifeboats were launched from Arbroath station.
Kayakers rescued after double Arbroath lifeboat launch
The A90 between Forfar and Brechin.
8-mile convoy to be in place during A90 roadworks in Angus
The Stag in Forfar
Forfar pub wins award for best beer quality in Scotland
The B9134 near Brechin
Road near Brechin reopens after motorcycle crash
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
Readers react as plan for third Angus crematorium is blocked
12
A ScotRail train.
Dundee railway line reopens after signalling fault
2
MASHC Chairman Stuart Archibald stands below the new windows in the Ross Robertson building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Montrose air museum windows unveiled to honour RAF heroes for Remembrance
Live lobsters stolen from Arbroath harbour
Boy, 15, charged with theft of 24 live lobsters from Arbroath Harbour
Victoria Park, Arbroath fire
Wildlife habitat destroyed in Arbroath park fire could take 2 years to recover
Mairi Morrison conquers a misty Munro on the way to completing her 65th birthday challenge. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie 'supergran' Mairi has walked, climbed, biked and run 650 miles for her 65th…

Conversation