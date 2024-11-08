Forfar pub wins award for best beer quality in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar pub wins award for best beer quality in Scotland

Its owner has revealed the secrets to the pub's success.

By Ben MacDonald
The Stag in Forfar
The Stag scooped the award at Thursday's ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A judging panel says a Forfar pub serves the best quality pints in Scotland.

Castle Street establishment The Stag scooped the prize at the Scottish Licenced Trade News Awards on Thursday.

Host Martin Compston and guest speaker James Corden gave them their award at Glasgow’s Hilton.

Stag owner and manager Susan Campbell said: “It’s a great achievement.

“We’ve been in the top three for the last four years and this year we won it for a second time.”

Susan revealed that it takes quite a lot of effort to produce the country’s best pint.

She said: “We’re quite stringent in keeping everything in order. We’ve got processes and procedures for everything.

“We keep a timescale as to when it gets done, which is very frequently.

“We don’t let the quality of our beer slack.”

Kim Henderson and Susan Campbell with the award. Image: Supplied

The awards are based on feedback from a judging panel appointed by Scottish Licenced Trade News.

Susan said: “They generally judge on Tennent’s, but they also judge on the entire pub. It’s the building, the cellar, it’s the pipes and how you clean.

“There’s a whole big list they go through, they’ve got pages of checks to go through.

“There’s a lot to it. We have to keep records of things.”

Forfar pub wins best quality pint accolade

Susan said that being away from the big cities limits the beers The Stag can stock.

She said: “We cater for who the people are in the town.

“The best-selling beer we have is Tennent’s but we’ve put some different ones on for a change.

“If anyone asks for a specific beer we’ll give it a try.

“Our kegs aren’t different to anyone else, it’s the quality we put in.

“With Tennent’s it has to be done properly.

“If the temperature or the cooler isn’t right you’ll get a rubbish pint.

“How you look after everything goes towards making a good pint.

“That’s what we’ve been recognised for, the overall care of everything we do.

“From the time the keg is delivered to when we serve it to the customer.

“It’s the overall package.

“Other pubs may not put in the same amount of care that we put in.

“We’re constantly doing it and customers can tell the difference.”

Stag owner celebrates award win

Susan was joined at the ceremony by colleague Kim Henderson.

Susan said: “It was a really good night.

“You got your cocktails on arrival and there’s a three-course meal.

“Then there’s the after-party after the awards.

James Corden presented the awards to the winners. Image: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“He (Corden) was on good form, no one knew who it was until they announced it. He was really funny.”

As well as the pints, you can also visit The Stag for a cosy dinner.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The B9134 near Brechin
Road near Brechin reopens after motorcycle crash
The crematorium was planned for a site just north east of Carmyllie Hall. Image: Google
Readers react as plan for third Angus crematorium is blocked
6
A ScotRail train.
Dundee railway line reopens after signalling fault
2
MASHC Chairman Stuart Archibald stands below the new windows in the Ross Robertson building. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Montrose air museum windows unveiled to honour RAF heroes for Remembrance
Live lobsters stolen from Arbroath harbour
Boy, 15, charged with theft of 24 live lobsters from Arbroath Harbour
Victoria Park, Arbroath fire
Wildlife habitat destroyed in Arbroath park fire could take 2 years to recover
Mairi Morrison conquers a misty Munro on the way to completing her 65th birthday challenge. Image: Supplied
Carnoustie 'supergran' Mairi has walked, climbed, biked and run 650 miles for her 65th…
Firefighters in hazmat suits at Montrose docks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Major emergency response at Montrose docks after 9 people fall ill
How the Guthrie Hill Retreats glamping pods will look. Image: Glampitect
Glamping pods with saunas set to sizzle on rural Angus site after planning go-ahead
William McPhee
Bull mastiff dog to be destroyed after Carnoustie attack

Conversation